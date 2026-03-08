How Team India have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium in T20 internationals?
After two high pressure games for the Men in Blue against West Indies and England, they will be going into the finale brimming with confidence and would love to defend their title and create history.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India have looked dominant in the 2026 T20 World Cup so far as they have booked a place in the final by beating England in the semi-finals. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have delivered strong performances across departments remained undefeated in their group stage matches as well.
After two high pressure games for the Men in Blue against West Indies and England, they will be going into the finale brimming with confidence and would love to defend their title and create history in front of their home fans. However, the only issue that seems looming is the venue - the majestic Narendra Modi Stadium hasn't been very dear to the Indian team over the years, with the Men in Blue losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia while also losing their group stage match against South Africa in this edition.
India’s T20I Record at Narendra Modi Stadium
Matches Played: 10
Matches Won: 07
Matches Lost: 03
No Result/Tied: 00
First Match: December 28, 2012
Most Recent Match: February 22 2026
India have featured in ten T20 Internationals at the Narendra Modi Stadium so far. Their first appearance at the venue came against Pakistan on December 28, 2012, where they secured an 11-run win. Interestingly, that match was part of the last bilateral series played between the two teams.
India’s Latest Match at the Venue
In their most recent encounter at the Ahmedabad stadium earlier in the tournament against South Africa, India failed to chase 188 against a well equipped Proteas side that had bundled out at just 111 runs on the night and won the Super 8 encounter fair and square.
Batting First Has Worked Well for India
India have batted first in four of their last five matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During this period, the average first-innings total has been around 180-200, indicating that the surface has generally favoured teams setting a target.
Standout Performers for India in T20 World Cup 2026
Ishan Kishan has emerged as India’s leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. The left-handed opener has scored 263 runs from eight innings, maintaining an average of 32.88 while striking at an impressive rate of 189.21.
On the bowling front, Varun Chakaravarthy has been the standout performer. The spinner currently leads India’s wicket charts with thirteen scalps in eight matches despite not performing up to expectations in the last 2 games.
Player to look out for in Ahmedabad
Hardik Pandya can be a player to look out for with the all-rounder having a good record with the bat at the venue, scoring 227 runs in 9 matches here.
With the ball, it is again Hardik who has 9 wickets in as many games in T20Is with the player a vital element in the team’s setup.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 1:16 PM IST