How the fightback culture is driving India's women's cricket team's rise

India's 64-run win over Pakistan in its opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 was not defined by the margin of victory. It was defined by the manner in which it was achieved.

At 18/2 after losing both openers inside the first four overs, India was under pressure. Later, Pakistan surged to 52/1 in the powerplay — their best start against India in a Women's T20 World Cup match — and briefly appeared in control. Yet neither setback proved decisive.

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilt the innings after the early collapse before Richa Ghosh provided the late flourish. When Pakistan threatened in the chase, Deepti Sharma's five-wicket haul and Shree Charani's three wickets triggered a collapse and sealed a comfortable victory.

The victory was significant not because India won. It was significant because it won after losing control of the game more than once.

That ability to recover from adversity is increasingly becoming a defining feature of this Indian side.

Fightbacks are becoming a habit

The Pakistan game was not an isolated example. Less than a year ago, India produced one of the greatest victories in its history in the ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Australia appeared in complete control at 180/1 after 27 overs, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry dominating. A total well beyond 350 looked likely. India, however, dragged itself back into the contest through disciplined bowling, sharp fielding and relentless pressure. Australia eventually finished on 338 after losing nine wickets for 158 runs, including three run-outs in the final overs.

The challenge only grew tougher. Chasing 339 in a World Cup semi-final, India slipped to 59/2 inside the first 10 overs after losing Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. Once again, the response was calm rather than frantic.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 breaks all-time viewership record with 1.2 billion overall viewers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur added 167 runs for the third wicket, steadily dismantling Australia's advantage before guiding India towards a famous five-wicket victory.

The final against South Africa followed a similar script

In the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa, India appeared favourites after posting 298, but the contest was far from over. South Africa remained firmly in the chase, with captain Laura Wolvaardt scoring a century and the scoreboard reading 209/5. The momentum was beginning to shift, and India needed someone to seize it back.

Deepti Sharma provided the breakthrough. The all-rounder claimed five wickets as South Africa lost its final five wickets for just 37 runs, helping India secure its maiden ODI World Cup title.

It was another example of a pattern that has defined India's biggest victories over the past 12 months: absorbing pressure, staying in the contest, and capitalising when the decisive moment arrives.

A shift in mindset

The origins of that resilience can be traced back to India's triumphant ODI World Cup campaign.

At one stage, India's tournament appeared to be drifting away after three consecutive defeats. Yet the dressing room refused to abandon belief.

"Even though we lost three back-to-back games, we knew this team had something special to turn things around," Harmanpreet said after lifting the trophy.

That belief has become one of the team's greatest strengths.

Rather than viewing setbacks as defining moments, India increasingly treats them as temporary phases within a match. Whether it is losing early wickets, conceding momentum or facing a steep chase, the side appears more comfortable navigating difficult situations than previous generations.

The captain's comments after the World Cup final offered another insight into the team's thinking.

"We have that trust that each and every player can win any match, any time, in any situation," she said.

Depth replacing dependence

For years, India's fortunes often appeared tied to the performances of a handful of senior players. If Mandhana or Harmanpreet failed, victories became significantly harder to achieve.

That is no longer the case. Different players have stepped up at different moments.

Rodrigues produced a match-winning unbeaten 127 in the semi-final against Australia. Deepti dominated the World Cup final with both bat and ball. Mandhana anchored the innings against Pakistan before Deepti and Charani took over with the ball.

Even Shafali Verma, primarily selected as a batter, delivered crucial wickets in the World Cup final after Harmanpreet backed her instincts and handed her the ball at a critical stage.

The emergence of multiple match-winners has made India harder to break. When one player fails, another often steps forward.

That depth is reflected in the current T20 World Cup squad, which blends experienced leaders with a younger generation shaped by the Women's Premier League. Players now arrive in the national setup having already experienced high-pressure situations in franchise cricket, reducing the fear factor associated with major tournaments.

The fielding factor

India's improvement is not limited to batting and bowling. Fielding has become an increasingly important component of the team's identity.

The Australia semi-final featured three run-outs that helped halt the opposition's late charge. Against Pakistan, India recovered from a shaky start in the field to produce a much sharper performance as the innings progressed.

"We wanted to give ourselves to every ball," Harmanpreet said after the victory. That mindset mirrors the broader transformation taking place within the side.

The fightback culture is not simply about dramatic recoveries. It is about remaining engaged, believing opportunities will come and being prepared to seize them when they do.

A foundation for the future

India's rise has been built on talent, but talent alone rarely wins global tournaments. The more meaningful change has been cultural.

The team that once struggled to recover from difficult situations is now repeatedly finding ways to do exactly that. It has learned how to stay calm when matches drift away, trust players beyond its biggest stars and maintain belief even when circumstances appear unfavourable.

That transformation helped India win its first ODI World Cup last year. It also shaped the opening victory of its T20 World Cup campaign.

After the final in Mumbai, Harmanpreet offered a glimpse into the team's next ambition. "We wanted to break this barrier. Now our next plan is to make this a habit," Harmanpreet said, and if the last 12 months are any indication, India may already be well on its way to achieving what its skipper envisioned.