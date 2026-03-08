T20 WC 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Closing ceremony to begin after 5 PM at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: India are chasing their record-breaking, third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are looking to secure their maiden title
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Defending champions India are ready to take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. India are chasing their record-breaking, third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are looking to secure their maiden title.
But before the two teams take the field for the grand finale, Ahmedabad will host the star-studded closing ceremony for the tournament from 5:30 PM IST. The performers list includes the likes of Grammy-winning artist Ricky Martin and popular Indian singer Falguni Pathak.
Performers list for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?
A star-studded entertainment lineup has been planned for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with international and Indian artists set to perform ahead of the title clash.
Leading the list is Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican global music icon and Grammy Award winner, who has already arrived in India and received a warm welcome ahead of the final. Known for chartbusters such as Livin' la Vida Loca and She Bangs, he is expected to headline the entertainment segment and energise the crowd before the match.
Joining him will be Sukhbir, the popular Indian singer widely recognised for high-energy Punjabi hits that often dominate major sporting celebrations. The cultural lineup will also feature Falguni Pathak, the celebrated Gujarati singer, who is set to add a regional flavour to the evening with her well-known melodies and crowd favourites.
Won’t mind breaking a few hearts: Santner
Skipper Mitchell Santner in the pre-match press conference on Saturday said New Zealand have kept their preparation consistent ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against India, treating the summit clash with the same clarity used throughout the tournament.
He said the side would rely on planning, video analysis and execution rather than changing its mindset for the final. Santner added that lessons from the recent bilateral series in India had helped shape their plans, while semifinal momentum had lifted confidence in the dressing room.
With India expected to have strong crowd backing, he remarked that New Zealand “would not mind breaking a few hearts” if it meant finally lifting the trophy.
Not jumping guns: Surya
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the pre-match presser said India will keep things simple and stay relaxed ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, stressing that the team’s focus remains on staying in the present rather than “jumping guns” and thinking too far ahead.
He said India’s dressing room atmosphere has remained calm, with players encouraged to enjoy the occasion and trust the process that has brought them to the final. Surya also backed Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive semifinal spell, calling him a world-class bowler capable of winning matches.
On handling pressure, he said India’s strength lies in collective contribution, freedom in the dressing room and players understanding that small cameos can be as valuable as big scores in a final.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Timing
The closing ceremony for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 5:30 PM IST.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Live telecast
The live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Live streaming
The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final match here
2:00 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: Santner on Varun's challange
Mitchell Santner backed Varun Chakaravarthy despite his recent expensive outings, saying one difficult game does not change the quality of a bowler. Santner said Varun has already shown how effective he can be and noted that even top bowlers can concede runs when conditions are flat. He added that form can quickly turn in T20 cricket, with one strong performance enough to shift momentum again. Drawing from New Zealand’s recent India series, Santner said his side learned valuable lessons against high-quality spin and believes those experiences could prove decisive if similar situations arise in the final.
1:50 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: Surya on Santner's silencing the crowd remark
Suryakumar Yadav brushed aside Mitchell Santner’s remark about silencing the crowd, saying he has heard the same line repeatedly and wants rivals to “say something new now.” Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final, the India captain said the mood in the camp is relaxed and cheerful despite the high stakes. Suryakumar added that leading India at home in such a major final, especially at a packed stadium, is a special feeling for the team, with players excited and ready for the occasion.
1:40 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: Santner on NZ's goal for the final
Mitchell Santner said New Zealand hopes to “silence the crowd” by putting India under pressure in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final. He described T20 cricket as unpredictable, saying small moments often decide results, as seen throughout the tournament. Santner noted that many teams have been evenly matched and drew confidence from New Zealand’s semifinal win over South Africa. He added that India faces extra pressure as hosts chasing a home World Cup title. Santner said New Zealand’s focus is to stick to its processes, apply scoreboard pressure, and test how India handles expectations in the final.
1:30 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand's road to the final
|Match No.
|Stage
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|4
|Group Stage
|Afghanistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|New Zealand won by 5 wickets
|11
|Group Stage
|United Arab Emirates
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|New Zealand won by 10 wickets
|24
|Group Stage
|South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|South Africa won by 7 wickets
|31
|Group Stage
|Canada
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|New Zealand won by 8 wickets
|41
|Super 8
|Pakistan
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled
|46
|Super 8
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|New Zealand won by 61 runs
|49
|Super 8
|England
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|England won by 4 wickets
|Semi-final
|Knockout
|South Africa
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|New Zealand won by 9 wickets
1:20 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: India's road to the final
|Match No.
|Stage
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|3
|Group Stage
|United States
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|India won by 29 runs
|18
|Group Stage
|Namibia
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|India won by 93 runs
|27
|Group Stage
|Pakistan
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|India won by 61 runs
|36
|Group Stage
|Netherlands
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|India won by 17 runs
|43
|Super 8
|South Africa
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|South Africa won by 76 runs
|48
|Super 8
|Zimbabwe
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|India won by 72 runs
|52
|Super 8
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|India won by 5 wickets
|Semi-final
|Knockout
|England
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|India won by 7 runs
1:10 PM
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final match between India and New Zealand. The high-stakes evening will kick off at 5:30 PM IST, with the closing ceremony featuring popular singers such as Ricky Martin, followed by the final match at 7 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 1:11 PM IST