T20 WC 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Closing ceremony to begin after 5 PM at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

Defending champions India are ready to take on New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. India are chasing their record-breaking, third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand are looking to secure their maiden title.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 final: India vs New Zealand preview, toss time, streaming But before the two teams take the field for the grand finale, Ahmedabad will host the star-studded closing ceremony for the tournament from 5:30 PM IST. The performers list includes the likes of Grammy-winning artist Ricky Martin and popular Indian singer Falguni Pathak.

Performers list for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony?

A star-studded entertainment lineup has been planned for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with international and Indian artists set to perform ahead of the title clash.

Leading the list is Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican global music icon and Grammy Award winner, who has already arrived in India and received a warm welcome ahead of the final. Known for chartbusters such as Livin' la Vida Loca and She Bangs, he is expected to headline the entertainment segment and energise the crowd before the match.

Joining him will be Sukhbir, the popular Indian singer widely recognised for high-energy Punjabi hits that often dominate major sporting celebrations. The cultural lineup will also feature Falguni Pathak, the celebrated Gujarati singer, who is set to add a regional flavour to the evening with her well-known melodies and crowd favourites.

Won’t mind breaking a few hearts: Santner

Skipper Mitchell Santner in the pre-match press conference on Saturday said New Zealand have kept their preparation consistent ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against India, treating the summit clash with the same clarity used throughout the tournament.

He said the side would rely on planning, video analysis and execution rather than changing its mindset for the final. Santner added that lessons from the recent bilateral series in India had helped shape their plans, while semifinal momentum had lifted confidence in the dressing room.

With India expected to have strong crowd backing, he remarked that New Zealand “would not mind breaking a few hearts” if it meant finally lifting the trophy.

Not jumping guns: Surya

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the pre-match presser said India will keep things simple and stay relaxed ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, stressing that the team’s focus remains on staying in the present rather than “jumping guns” and thinking too far ahead.

He said India’s dressing room atmosphere has remained calm, with players encouraged to enjoy the occasion and trust the process that has brought them to the final. Surya also backed Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive semifinal spell, calling him a world-class bowler capable of winning matches.

On handling pressure, he said India’s strength lies in collective contribution, freedom in the dressing room and players understanding that small cameos can be as valuable as big scores in a final.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Timing

The closing ceremony for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from 5:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Live telecast

The live telecast of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Live streaming

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

