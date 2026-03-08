India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC final: All eyes on India's playing XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
While the Indian batting order looks settled, the bowling combination could still see a tweak, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy under scrutiny after some inconsistent outings in recent matches.
India and New Zealand face off in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on today in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two of the tournament’s most consistent teams. With the title on the line, India will be eager to create new memories in Ahmedabad after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the same venue.
India enter the summit clash on the back of a strong semi-final performance against England national cricket team, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the side confidently and the batting unit showing impressive depth. While the batting order looks settled, the bowling combination could still see a tweak, with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy under scrutiny after some inconsistent outings in recent matches.
New Zealand, meanwhile, stormed into the final after defeating South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been powered by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.
With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling attack led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final is set for a high-intensity showdown as India look to defend their crown and New Zealand aim for their maiden T20 world title.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC final between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports will telecast the ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Will India stick with the same eleven?
All eyes will be on whether or not the Men in Blue go with the same eleven tonight in the high stakes clash. With Abhishek and Varun's recent form under scrutiny, Surya and the management have a tough task of analysing the risks and advantages of making changes in the playing eleven tonight.
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC final: Can India repeat history?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 final encounter between India and New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the trophy on the line, both sides would be expecting a nail-biting match on the cards. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
