ICC T20 World Cup 2026 stats: Top 10 highest run-scorer and wicket-takers

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 stats: Top 10 highest run-scorer and wicket-takers

Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah ended their tournament as the joint-leading wicket taker with 14 wickets each.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 concluded with a thrilling final on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the India national cricket team successfully defended their title after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in a high-intensity showdown.
 
The 2026 edition turned out to be one of the most exciting tournaments in the competition’s history. A total of six centuries were scored during the event, the highest in a single T20 World Cup so far. Among the standout performers was Sahibzada Farhan, who registered two centuries, the most by any batter in one edition of the tournament.
 
 
In fact, the race for the top wicket-taker remained extremely close, with two pacers and one spinners finishing with 13 wickets each, as Varun took the throne with 14 wickets on the night, taking the deciding 14th wicket in the final.
 
With the tournament now wrapped up and India lifting the trophy, attention also turns to the individual standouts of the competition. Here’s a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers who made a significant impact during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. 

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top run-scorers
 
The leading run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, who has amassed 383 runs — the highest by any batter in a single edition of the tournament. He is followed by New Zealand's Tim Seifert (326 runs) and Sanju Samson (321 runs) at second and third spot. 
T20 World Cup 2026 highest run getter
Player Matches Inns Runs Avg SR 4s 6s
Sahibzada Farhan 6 6 383 76.6 160.25 37 18
Tim Seifert 8 8 326 46.57 166.33 34 16
Sanju Samson 5 5 321 80.25 199.38 27 24
Ishan Kishan 9 9 317 35.22 193.29 33 18
Finn Allen 8 8 298 49.67 200 25 20
Brian Bennett 6 6 292 146 134.56 32 7
Aiden Markram 8 8 286 47.67 165.32 32 11
Jacob Bethell 8 8 280 35 152.17 25 14
Shimron Hetmyer 7 7 248 41.33 186.47 16 19
Suryakumar Yadav 9 9 242 30.25 136.72 21 10
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top wicket-takers
 
Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah ended their tournament as the joint-leading wicket taker with 14 wickets each. USA pacer Schadley van Schalkwyk remains second on the wicket-takers’ chart with 13 wickets. A 4-fer from Bumrah made sure he ended with the joint wicket taker tag as well.
 
He shares the top spot with Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid all of whom also have 13 wickets. 
T20 World Cup 2026 highest wicket taker
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers
Jasprit Bumrah 8 28 168 14 12.43 174 1 0
Varun Chakaravarthy 9 31 186 14 20.5 287 0 0
Shadley van Schalkwyk 4 14.5 89 13 7.77 101 2 0
Blessing Muzarabani 6 23.5 143 13 14.46 188 1 0
Adil Rashid 8 30.4 184 13 19.23 250 0 0
Lungi Ngidi 7 26 156 12 15.58 187 1 0
Rachin Ravindra 8 19 114 12 12.42 149 1 0
Marco Jansen 6 22.4 136 11 21.55 237 2 0
Maheesh Theekshana 7 27.3 165 11 18.55 204 0 0
Corbin Bosch 7 25 150 11 17.36 191 0 0
 
 

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

