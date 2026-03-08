India becomes first team to defend T20 World Cup title, lift trophy at home
The triumph followed India's title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, when Rohit Sharma led the team to victory in the tournament held in the United States and the West Indies.
India scripted history on Sunday as Suryakumar Yadav’s side defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the victory, India became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title and also the first host nation to lift the trophy at home.
India break long-standing home jinx
Despite being one of the most successful teams in world cricket, India had never won the T20 World Cup on home soil before this edition.
The country hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup, where the final was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, India failed to reach the summit clash that year as West Indies defeated England in the final.
The 2026 triumph therefore marked a significant milestone, ending India’s wait for a global T20 title at home and placing them in a unique position in the tournament’s history.
Since the inaugural edition in 2007, the T20 World Cup has produced multiple champions, but no side had managed to defend the title until India’s latest victory.
|ICC T20 World Cup: Full list of winners and runners-up
|T20 World Cup Edition
|Winners
|Winning Captain
|Runner-ups
|Final Venue
|Final Date
|2026
|India
|Suryakumar Yadav
|New Zealand
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|08/03/26
|2024
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|South Africa
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|29/06/24
|2022
|England
|Jos Buttler
|Pakistan
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|13/11/22
|2021
|Australia
|Aaron Finch
|New Zealand
|Dubai International Stadium
|14/11/21
|2016
|West Indies
|Darren Sammy
|England
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|03/04/16
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Lasith Malinga
|India
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka
|06/04/14
|2012
|West Indies
|Darren Sammy
|Sri Lanka
|R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|07/10/12
|2010
|England
|Paul Collingwood
|Australia
|Kensington Oval, Barbados
|16/05/10
|2009
|Pakistan
|Younis Khan
|Sri Lanka
|Lord’s, London
|21/06/09
|2007
|India
|MS Dhoni
|Pakistan
|Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|24/09/07
Samson, Abhishek power India to record total
Led by a blistering 89 from Sanju Samson and rapid half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India piled up 255 for five, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final. The victory sealed India’s place in history as the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title.
The massive target proved too steep for New Zealand, whose batting line-up crumbled under pressure as India’s bowlers produced a clinical display to secure the trophy.
Samson leads India’s record-breaking batting display
India’s top order laid the foundation for the massive total with an aggressive approach from the start.
Samson anchored the innings with a powerful 89 off 46 balls, striking boundaries and towering sixes across the ground. The wicketkeeper-batter dominated both pace and spin, making New Zealand’s attack struggle for control.
Abhishek Sharma complemented him with a quickfire 52, while Ishan Kishan continued the momentum with a fluent 54, ensuring the defending champions maintained a relentless scoring rate throughout the innings.
Abhishek–Samson partnership sets the tone
Opening the innings, Samson and Abhishek launched a fierce assault on the New Zealand bowlers.
The pair added 98 runs for the first wicket in just 7.1 overs, hitting boundaries regularly and putting the Black Caps on the defensive early in the contest.
Their aggressive stand ensured India seized control of the match inside the powerplay, setting the platform for a huge total.
Middle-order burst takes India past 250
India continued to dominate as the innings progressed, crossing the 200-run mark inside 15 overs.
New Zealand briefly regained some control when James Neesham removed Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in quick succession during the 16th over.
However, the damage had already been done.
Hardik Pandya contributed 18 runs, while Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 26 ensured India finished strongly. Dube attacked Neesham in the final over, collecting 24 runs to push India to the imposing total.
India added 52 runs in the last five overs, underlining their dominance with the bat.
Bumrah, Axar dismantle New Zealand chase
Chasing a daunting target, New Zealand attempted an aggressive start but quickly lost key wickets.
Finn Allen (9) and Glenn Phillips (5) fell early, leaving the Black Caps struggling to build partnerships.
Tim Seifert provided some resistance with a brisk 52 off 26 balls, but India’s bowlers maintained control throughout the chase.
Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with 4 for 15, while Axar Patel claimed 3 for 27, dismantling the New Zealand batting line-up.
With wickets falling at regular intervals, the result soon became inevitable as India wrapped up a comfortable victory.
Quicks with most wickets in T20 WC
- 40 - Jasprit Bumrah (ER: 5.66)
- 38 - Lasith Malinga (ER: 7.43
- 38 - Anrich Nortje (ER: 5.71)
- 36 - Arshdeep Singh (ER: 7.79)
- 36 - Tim Southee (ER: 6.99)
4-fers in T20 WC knockouts
- 4/12 - Ajantha Mendis vs WI, Colombo RPS, 2012 Final
- 4/15 - Jasprit Bumrah vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final
- 4/26 - Shadab Khan vs AUS, Dubai, 2021 SF
Santner’s selection gamble backfires
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to drop off-spinner Cole McConchie proved costly on a batting-friendly surface.
Instead, the inclusion of seamer Jacob Duffy did little to contain India’s aggressive top order, with Abhishek particularly targeting him for boundaries.
Even disciplined spells from Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra could not stem the flow of runs as India maintained a relentless scoring rate throughout the innings. India scorecard:
New Zealand scorecard:
|India
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Sanju Samson (WK)
|c (sub) McConchie b Neesham
|89
|46
|5
|8
|Abhishek Sharma
|c Seifert b Rachin
|52
|21
|6
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|c Chapman v Neesham
|54
|25
|4
|4
|Hardik Pandya
|c Santner b Henry
|18
|13
|1
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav (c)
|c Rachin b Neesham
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tilak Varma
|not out
|8
|6
|0
|0
|Shivam Dube
|not out
|26
|8
|3
|2
|Extras
|8
|Total
|20 Ov (RR: 12.75) 255/5
|Do not bat
|Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|Matt Henry
|4
|0
|49
|1
|12.25
|Glenn Phillips
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Jacob Duffy
|3
|0
|42
|0
|14
|Lockie Ferguson
|2
|0
|48
|0
|24
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.2
|Rachin Ravindra
|2
|0
|32
|1
|16
|James Neesham
|4
|0
|46
|3
|11.5
|New Zealand (Target: 256)
|Batting
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Tim Seifert (WK)
|c Ishan b Varun
|52
|26
|2
|5
|Finn Allen
|c Tilak b Axar
|9
|7
|1
|0
|Rachin Ravindra
|c Ishan b Bumrah
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Glenn Phillips
|b Axar Patel
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Mark Chapman
|b Hardik
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Daryl Mitchell
|c Ishan b Axar
|17
|11
|0
|2
|Mitchell Santner
|b Bumrah
|43
|35
|3
|2
|James Neesham
|b Bumrah
|8
|7
|1
|0
|Matt Henry
|b Bumrah
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lockie Ferguson
|not out
|6
|7
|0
|0
|Jacob Duffy
|c Tilak b Abhishek
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Extras
|12 (LB: 1, B:4, W: 7, NB: 0)
|Total
|19 Ov (RR: 8.37) 159/10
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|0
|23
|0
|7.7
|Hardik Pandya
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|Axar Patel
|3
|0
|27
|3
|9
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|0
|15
|4
|3.8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|3
|0
|39
|1
|13
|Abhishek Sharma
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5
