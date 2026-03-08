Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs New Zealand full scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final score

India vs New Zealand full scorecard | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final score

Check out the live full scorecard of India vs New Zealand grand finale in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
 
India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he would have preferred to bat first but backed his side’s strong batting approach heading into the title clash. The summit clash is expected to draw a packed crowd at the world’s largest cricket stadium as the two teams battle for the trophy.
 
India have retained the same playing XI that featured in the semi-final, while New Zealand have made a tactical change, bringing back seamer Jacob Duffy in place of spinner Cole McConchie.  Check India vs New Zealand grand finale live score and match updates here
 
 
  ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final: India vs New Zealand full scorecards  India scorecard: 
India (20 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s
Sanju Samson † not out 33 17 2 3
Abhishek Sharma not out 31 13 3 2
Extras 8
Total 5 Ov (RR: 12.75) 72/0
Yet to bat Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowling O M R W ECON
Matt Henry 2 0 28 0 14
Glenn Phillips 1 0 5 0 5
Jacob Duffy 1 0 15 0 15
Lockie Ferguson 1 0 24 0 24
  Why did New Zealand choose to bowl first?
 
Santner said the decision was influenced by the pitch conditions, which had a hint of grass and could assist seamers early in the game.

“We are going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we’ll see if it does anything at the top,” Santner said.
 
He added that restricting India’s powerful batting line-up to a manageable total would be key.
 
“We know obviously India have a lot of power to try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score,” he said.
 
Santner said the team arrived at the final with confidence after their semi-final performance.
 
“This is what we play the game for. In front of obviously this many people, it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be a great night and hopefully we can put in a good show,” he said.
 
India confident despite losing toss
 
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said his side had been comfortable setting targets and hoped to put runs on the board again.
 
“Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final,” he said.
 
Yadav also noted the scale of the occasion with the stadium already filling up during the toss.
 
“It looks full already and it’s only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show,” he said.
 
India have gone unchanged for the final.
 
What do the teams look like?
 
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
 
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

Topics : India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India cricket team New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

