Stats alert: Indian batters and bowlers' performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be chasing history when they face New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 final: India vs New Zealand preview, toss time, streaming The defending champions will have the chance to not just become the first team to win the tournament at home but will also become the first team to defend the title successfully if they emerge victorious in the title clash.

The men in blue have performed as a collective group, with everyone pitching in with either bat or ball whenever the situation has arisen. But how do their exact numbers so far in the tournament look ahead of the final? Take a look.

Highest run scorer for India in T20 World Cup 2026

Player Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50 Ishan Kishan 8 8 263 77 0 2 SA Yadav 8 8 242 84* 0 1 SV Samson 4 4 232 97* 0 2 S Dube 8 7 209 66 0 1 HH Pandya 8 8 199 52 0 2 NT Tilak Varma 8 8 199 44* 0 0 Abhishek Sharma 7 7 89 55 0 1 RK Singh 5 5 24 11* 0 0 AR Patel 6 4 16 14 0 0 Washington Sundar 2 1 11 11 0 0

Highest wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cup 2026

Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI 4 5 CV Varun 8 8 13 3/7 0 0 JJ Bumrah 7 7 10 3/15 0 0 Arshdeep Singh 7 7 9 3/24 0 0 AR Patel 6 6 8 2/20 0 0 HH Pandya 8 8 8 2/16 0 0 S Dube 8 5 5 2/35 0 0 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 3 3/29 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 1 1 1 1/14 0 0 NT Tilak Varma 8 1 1 1/11 0 0

Abhishek Sharma

The flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma has had an underwhelming tournament despite one standout innings. In seven matches, he has scored 89 runs at an average of 12.71 and strike rate of 130.88, with his lone major contribution being 55.

He has also registered three ducks, showing that while his attacking role at the top has produced quick starts on occasion, consistency has been missing.

Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been India’s most consistent batter of the tournament, scoring 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 189.20. His returns include two fifties, with a best of 77, while he has struck 29 fours and 14 sixes.

Ishan’s two fifties both came in winning causes for India against Namibia and Pakistan.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has delivered one of the most impactful campaigns despite playing only four innings. He has scored 232 runs at an average of 77.33 and strike rate of 201.73, including two fifties, with a highest score of 97 not out. He has also struck 22 fours and 16 sixes.

With two back-to-back player-of-the-match awards, his performance in the final will be crucial for the men in blue.

Suryakumar Yadav

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has scored 242 runs in eight innings, averaging 34.57 with a strike rate of 137.50. His best remains 84 not out, which came against the USA under challenging conditions. While he has only one fifty, he has provided short but crucial cameos throughout the tournament to keep the momentum going for the Indian side.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, after failing to deliver at the number three spot, was demoted to the middle order, where he has been dominating ever since. He has amassed 199 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.42 and strike rate of 155.46.

He is yet to register a 50-plus score but has repeatedly supplied valuable middle-order runs, striking 18 fours and 11 sixes, making his campaign quietly effective.

Hardik Pandya

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again delivered strongly in both departments. With the bat, he has scored 199 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 163.11, including two fifties.

With the ball, he has taken eight wickets in eight innings, with best figures of 2 for 16, making him one of India’s most valuable all-round contributors.

Shivam Dube

All-rounder Shivam Dube has scored 209 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.83 and strike rate of 159.54, including one fifty and 15 sixes, the second-highest among India’s batters. He has also contributed five wickets, giving India useful all-round depth despite a relatively high bowling economy.

While his performances often go under the radar, he has been crucial for India’s successful run in the tournament so far.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has scored only 16 runs with the bat, but his main value has come with the ball, where he has taken eight wickets in six innings at an economy of 8.09, with best figures of 2 for 20.

Along with his bowling, Axar has provided great assistance for India with his fielding, which includes two superb catches against England in the semifinals.

Jasprit Bumrah

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has produced a brilliant tournament, taking 10 wickets in seven innings at an average of 15.90 and economy of 6.62, the best among India’s frontline bowlers. His best spell remains 3 for 15, underlining his ability to control key phases under pressure.

His economical bowling in the death overs has been a great asset for India. Bumrah conceding six runs in the 18th over against England in the semifinal was one of the biggest reasons for them booking their spot in the final.

Arshdeep Singh

While Arshdeep Singh has been far away from creating the magic he created in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has been performing remarkably and has taken nine wickets in seven innings, with best figures of 3 for 24.

Though his economy of 8.53 is slightly high, his ability to strike regularly with both the new ball and in the death overs has made his tournament good overall.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has been India’s standout bowler with 13 wickets in eight innings, making him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His best figures of 3 for 7, average of 19.07, and strike rate of 12.92 underline a brilliant tournament, especially in the middle overs.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has scored 24 runs in five innings, averaging 8.00. Batting mostly in short finishing roles, he has faced only 29 balls, meaning his overall tournament remains limited in impact.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has played two matches, scoring 11 runs in his only innings. He has not taken a wicket so far, making his tournament difficult to fully assess due to limited involvement.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has played one match and immediately made an impression, taking three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. His average of 9.66 and strike rate of 8.00 make it a highly effective one-match return.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has featured once and taken one wicket for 14 runs in three overs, with an economy of 4.66. Though opportunities have been limited, his spell was tidy and effective.