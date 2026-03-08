Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026 final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

India could become the first Asian team to claim five ICC World Cup titles across formats, narrowing the gap with Australia's record of seven.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India are set to clash with New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This high-stakes encounter gives India an opportunity to achieve several historic milestones, and fans are eager to witness a memorable performance after the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.
 
Both teams arrive at the final after thrilling semi-final victories, India overcame England in a tense showdown, while New Zealand dominated last year’s runners-up, South Africa, thanks to Finn Allen’s blazing fastest T20 WC century. India’s batting line-up, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has been in top form, particularly during the semi-finals, leaving little to adjust. The bowling unit, however, may see slight changes, as Varun Chakaravarthy has struggled for consistency in recent games.
 
 
New Zealand’s campaign has been powered by their explosive openers, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, whose aggressive starts can challenge any bowling attack. With pacer Matt Henry returning, the Black Caps remain a formidable side, despite earlier group-stage hiccups.
 
A victory would make India the first team to win three T20 World Cups, defend the title successfully, and play consecutive finals. They could also become the first Asian team to claim five ICC World Cup titles across formats, narrowing the gap with Australia’s record of seven. 

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad promises an intriguing contest for the T20 World Cup 2026 final, with the pitch likely to play a pivotal role in deciding the outcome. The venue offers curators two distinct surfaces: black soil and red soil, each with contrasting characteristics.  A black-soil pitch usually provides a flatter, true bounce, favoring power hitters and enabling high-scoring games. Conversely, a red-soil track tends to break under intense heat, offering turn and grip for spinners, which could benefit bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy and Mitchell Santner as the match progresses.
 
The ground’s massive outfield is another defining factor. Square boundaries are significantly longer than many other Indian stadiums, making clearing the fence difficult. Teams will need to rely heavily on running between wickets and smart placement to maximize scoring opportunities.
 
Visibility under lights can challenge players making their debut at this venue. The stadium’s roof-mounted LED ring lights create a shadowless environment, which, while visually striking, may make judging catches more difficult.
 
Overall, the pitch is likely to be a balanced contest between bat and ball. Teams winning the toss might prefer to bat first if a black-soil track is chosen, while spinners could dominate later on a red-soil surface.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 final India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
India and New Zealand have played each other just once in a T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with India winning the encounter by a huge 168-run margin back in February, 2023
 
Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
The most recent T20I match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was the Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between the West Indies and South Africa. The Proteas won the tie by 9 wickets in a dominant display.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Key T20I stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 17
Matches Won Batting First 11
Matches Won Bowling First 6
Average 1st Innings Score 174
Average 2nd Innings Score 150
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 Overs) – IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 Overs) – NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 178/3 (17.1 Overs) – RSA vs NZ
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 Overs) – WIW vs INDW
 

