T20 WC 2026 final: India vs New Zealand preview, toss time, streaming

India are all set to take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With the high-stakes clash scheduled to be played on Sunday, it will give India the chance to achieve several milestones. Indian fans would love to create new memories in Ahmedabad after the 2023 ODI World Cup final had them disheartened a few years back. With both sides coming off thrilling performances against England and South Africa respectively in the semis, the game promises another difficult challenge, with India also banking on their home support to push them through the line.

As far as the Indian team line-up is concerned, little needs to be addressed ahead of the finale, as the batting line-up seemed to operate in full flow at the Wankhede Stadium, with Surya tinkering with the batting orders to perfection for English bowlers. The bowling contingent is where the team can think of making a change or two, with Varun's form not being that consistent in recent fixtures.

India will be wary of the conditions this time, as it is the same ground that saw them lose their only match this year, against South Africa.

Santner and Co. on aim for maiden title

On the other hand, New Zealand come into the final after dominating last year's runners-up, South Africa, in the semis, courtesy of their superstar batter Finn Allen striking the tournament's fastest hundred on the night. With the Kiwis eyeing their maiden T20 title triumph this year, the match promises to be a high-octane clash on the night.

All eyes will be on their fiery opening pair of Seifert and Allen, who, if they get going, can decimate bowling line-ups in an instant. With pacer Matt Henry back in the fray as well, the Black Caps look like a side that can't be taken lightly, despite their rare slip-ups in this tournament that came against South Africa and England in the group stages.

A win would make Team India the first team to secure three T20 World Cup titles, successfully defend a crown, and play consecutive finals — a feat previously achieved only by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Additionally, India could become the first team to win the T20 trophy on home soil and the first Asian nation to claim five World Cup titles across all formats, surpassing Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and drawing closer to Australia’s record of seven.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Playing 11

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 30

India won: 18

New Zealand won: 11

No result: 0

Tie: 1

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Full squad

India squad: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, March 8.

What will be the venue for the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss for the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Final match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.