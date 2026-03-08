T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma roars back to form in final against New Zealand
Abhishek now holds the record of the fastest fifty in the T20 World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, after struggling throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, made a strong comeback in the final against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he records his second fifty in the tournament in just 18 balls.
This is now the fastest fifty in the tournament, surpassing Dasun Shanaka, Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Finn Allen and Jacob Bethell, who all are now joint second-fastest with 19 balls fifty. Abhishek scored 52 off just 21 balls before losing his wicket to Rachin Ravindra on the first ball of the eighth over.
Fastest fifties in T20 World Cup 2026
|Player
|Opposition
|Balls
|Venue
|Date
|Abhishek Sharma (India)
|New Zealand
|18
|Ahmedabad
|08 Mar 2026
|Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)
|Oman
|19
|Kandy
|12 Feb 2026
|Aiden Markram (South Africa)
|New Zealand
|19
|Ahmedabad
|14 Feb 2026
|Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)
|Zimbabwe
|19
|Mumbai
|23 Feb 2026
|Finn Allen (New Zealand)
|South Africa
|19
|Kolkata
|04 Mar 2026
|Jacob Bethell (England)
|India
|19
|Mumbai
|05 Mar 2026
|Ishan Kishan (India)
|Namibia
|20
|Delhi
|12 Feb 2026
|Will Jacks (England)
|Italy
|21
|Kolkata
|16 Feb 2026
|Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)
|Scotland
|22
|Kolkata
|07 Feb 2026
|Ben Manenti (Italy)
|England
|22
|Kolkata
|16 Feb 2026
|Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)
|Canada
|22
|Chennai
|17 Feb 2026
|Tim Seifert (New Zealand)
|UAE
|23
|Chennai
|10 Feb 2026
|Ryan Rickelton (South Africa)
|Afghanistan
|23
|Ahmedabad
|11 Feb 2026
|Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal)
|Scotland
|23
|Mumbai
|17 Feb 2026
|Hardik Pandya (India)
|Zimbabwe
|23
|Chennai
|26 Feb 2026
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:41 PM IST