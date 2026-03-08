T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma roars back to form in final against New Zealand

The flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, after struggling throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, made a strong comeback in the final against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he records his second fifty in the tournament in just 18 balls.

Abhishek scored 52 off just 21 balls before losing his wicket to Rachin Ravindra on the first ball of the eighth over. Check India vs New Zealand grand finale live score and match updates here This is now the fastest fifty in the tournament, surpassing Dasun Shanaka, Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Finn Allen and Jacob Bethell, who all are now joint second-fastest with 19 balls fifty.Abhishek scored 52 off just 21 balls before losing his wicket to Rachin Ravindra on the first ball of the eighth over.

Fastest fifties in T20 World Cup 2026