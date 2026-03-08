Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC: Abhishek Sharma roars back to form in final against New Zealand

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

The flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, after struggling throughout the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, made a strong comeback in the final against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he records his second fifty in the tournament in just 18 balls.
 
This is now the fastest fifty in the tournament, surpassing Dasun Shanaka, Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Finn Allen and Jacob Bethell, who all are now joint second-fastest with 19 balls fifty.  Abhishek scored 52 off just 21 balls before losing his wicket to Rachin Ravindra on the first ball of the eighth over. 
 
 

Fastest fifties in T20 World Cup 2026

Player Opposition Balls Venue Date
Abhishek Sharma (India) New Zealand 18 Ahmedabad 08 Mar 2026
Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) Oman 19 Kandy 12 Feb 2026
Aiden Markram (South Africa) New Zealand 19 Ahmedabad 14 Feb 2026
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) Zimbabwe 19 Mumbai 23 Feb 2026
Finn Allen (New Zealand) South Africa 19 Kolkata 04 Mar 2026
Jacob Bethell (England) India 19 Mumbai 05 Mar 2026
Ishan Kishan (India) Namibia 20 Delhi 12 Feb 2026
Will Jacks (England) Italy 21 Kolkata 16 Feb 2026
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) Scotland 22 Kolkata 07 Feb 2026
Ben Manenti (Italy) England 22 Kolkata 16 Feb 2026
Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) Canada 22 Chennai 17 Feb 2026
Tim Seifert (New Zealand) UAE 23 Chennai 10 Feb 2026
Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) Afghanistan 23 Ahmedabad 11 Feb 2026
Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) Scotland 23 Mumbai 17 Feb 2026
Hardik Pandya (India) Zimbabwe 23 Chennai 26 Feb 2026
 

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

