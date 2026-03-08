T20 WC: India or New Zealand, who has a better spin record in tournament

India and New Zealand are set to take the field one last time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when they meet in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. India are eyeing their third T20 World Cup title, while New Zealand aim to end their wait for an ICC trophy. Both teams head into the final with strong bowling attacks. While the Ahmedabad surface has largely favoured pacers in the tournament so far, spinners could become game-changers if the pitch begins to offer turn during the match. The spin units of both sides have delivered strong performances, though in contrasting ways. While India’s spinners have picked up more wickets, New Zealand’s have focused on controlling the scoring rate.

But how exactly have the two teams’ spinners fared in the tournament so far? Here is a closer look.

India’s spin attack: Wickets through aggression

India’s spinners have played a key role in their bowling success in the tournament by striking regularly. Varun Chakaravarthy has been the leading spinner with 13 wickets, including his best spell of 3/7 against Namibia. Axar Patel has added eight wickets and has also been effective in containing runs, maintaining an economy rate of 8.06.

India’s spin unit has also adapted well to different roles. Varun has operated as an attacking option in the middle overs, while Axar has provided control with his left-arm spin. India have also used part-time spin options from batting all-rounders such as Abhishek and Tilak when conditions demanded flexibility.

Indian spinners in T20 World Cup

Spinner Matches Overs Runs Wickets Economy Varun Chakaravarthy 8 28 248 13 8.86 Axar Patel 6 22 178 8 8.09 Kuldeep Yadav 1 3 14 1 4.67 Washington Sundar 2 6 53 0 8.83 ALSO READ: How India and New Zealand have performed against each other in T20 WC

New Zealand’s spin attack: Pressure through control

While India’s spinners have been more focused on wickets, New Zealand’s spin unit has concentrated on restricting the opposition’s scoring during key phases of the game. Their spinners have delivered greater control through the middle overs, recording a combined economy rate of 7.55 compared to India’s 8.36.

Rachin Ravindra has been New Zealand’s most effective wicket-taking spinner, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 10.64 while providing crucial breakthroughs. Captain Mitchell Santner, meanwhile, has built pressure from the other end, conceding only 6.33 runs per over despite taking two wickets.

New Zealand have relied heavily on the pair. Santner and Ravindra together have bowled 41 of the team’s 65 spin overs in the tournament, underlining the responsibility carried by the duo ahead of the final.

New Zealand spinners in T20 World Cup

Spinner Matches Overs Runs Wickets Economy Rachin Ravindra 6 17 117 11 6.88 Mitchell Santner 6 24 152 2 6.33 Glenn Phillips 5 12 112 3 9.33 Cole McConchie 4 8 76 2 9.5

How spinners can affect the final match

India go into Sunday’s final with greater wicket-taking returns from their spin attack, a factor that could prove decisive if the surface begins to offer grip. Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have repeatedly broken partnerships in the middle overs, giving India a route to expose New Zealand’s lower-middle order early.

New Zealand, though, arrive with tighter control. Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra have conceded fewer runs and built pressure through dot balls, a method that can force errors from India’s top order in a high-pressure chase or defence.

In Ahmedabad, where pace variation and accuracy often become more effective as the pitch slows under lights, both attacks bring contrasting strengths. India’s advantage lies in breakthroughs; New Zealand’s in restricting momentum.

The numbers point less to superiority and more to two different methods of shaping a T20 innings — a difference that can decide a final.