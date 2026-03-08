T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

India and New Zealand are ready to add yet another chapter to their cricketing rivalry as they are set to face each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

India, playing their second consecutive T20 World Cup final, are chasing a record-breaking third title win, while New Zealand are hoping to finally end their ICC trophy drought.

The match becomes even more interesting after the fact that India, despite having a better head-to-head record over New Zealand in T20Is, have never been able to overcome the Kiwi challenge in a T20 World Cup match.

Now, before India try to end their dry run against New Zealand in T20 World Cups, let’s take a look at what the India vs New Zealand rivalry in the shortest format of cricket stands till now.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head in T20Is

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date India New Zealand India 46 runs Thiruvananthapuram Jan 31, 2026 India New Zealand New Zealand 50 runs Visakhapatnam Jan 28, 2026 India New Zealand India 8 wickets Guwahati Jan 25, 2026 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Raipur Jan 23, 2026 India New Zealand India 48 runs Nagpur Jan 21, 2026 India New Zealand India 168 runs Ahmedabad Feb 1, 2023 India New Zealand India 6 wickets Lucknow Jan 29, 2023 India New Zealand New Zealand 21 runs Ranchi Jan 27, 2023 New Zealand India tied - Napier Nov 22, 2022 New Zealand India India 65 runs Mount Maunganui Nov 20, 2022 India New Zealand India 73 runs Eden Gardens Nov 21, 2021 India New Zealand India 7 wickets Ranchi Nov 19, 2021 India New Zealand India 5 wickets Jaipur Nov 17, 2021 India New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Dubai (DICS) Oct 31, 2021 New Zealand India India 7 runs Mount Maunganui Feb 2, 2020 New Zealand India tied - Wellington Jan 31, 2020 New Zealand India tied - Hamilton Jan 29, 2020 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Jan 26, 2020 New Zealand India India 6 wickets Auckland Jan 24, 2020 New Zealand India New Zealand 4 runs Hamilton Feb 10, 2019 New Zealand India India 7 wickets Auckland Feb 8, 2019 New Zealand India New Zealand 80 runs Wellington Feb 6, 2019 India New Zealand India 6 runs Thiruvananthapuram Nov 7, 2017 India New Zealand New Zealand 40 runs Rajkot Nov 4, 2017 India New Zealand India 53 runs Delhi Nov 1, 2017 India New Zealand New Zealand 47 runs Nagpur Mar 15, 2016 India New Zealand New Zealand 1 run Chennai Sep 11, 2012 New Zealand India New Zealand 5 wickets Wellington Feb 27, 2009 New Zealand India New Zealand 7 wickets Christchurch Feb 25, 2009 India New Zealand New Zealand 10 runs Johannesburg Sep 16, 2007

India vs New Zealand: last five T20Is

Notably, the last T20I assignment for India and New Zealand before the start of the T20 World Cup was a five-match series against each other on Indian soil. Let’s recap how that series panned out.

India go 1-0 up in Nagpur

At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, India started the series with a 48-run win to take a 1-0 lead. Batting first, India made 238/7, driven by Abhishek Sharma’s 84 off 35 balls and a late unbeaten 44 from Rinku Singh.

New Zealand lost early wickets in the chase, but Glenn Phillips kept them in the contest with 78 off 40 balls. India regained control through Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube, who took two wickets each, restricting New Zealand to 190/7 and giving India the early advantage in the five-match series.

India dominate chase in Raipur

The second match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium pushed India into a commanding 2-0 lead. New Zealand posted 208/6, with Rachin Ravindra making 44 and Mitchell Santner finishing unbeaten on 47.

India slipped to 6/2, losing Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase, before Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav changed the match completely. Kishan struck 76 off 32 balls, while Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 82 off 37. Shivam Dube added 36 not out as India chased the target in 15.2 overs.

India seal series in Guwahati

India wrapped up the series in the third T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, winning by eight wickets and taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. New Zealand were restricted to 153/9 after Jasprit Bumrah took 3 for 17 and received support from Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi. Glenn Phillips top-scored with 48, but the total proved too small.

In reply, India lost Sanju Samson first ball, but Abhishek Sharma smashed 68 off 20 balls and Suryakumar Yadav made 57 not out off 26. India reached 155/2 in just 10 overs to clinch the series.

New Zealand hit back in Vizag

New Zealand earned their only win of the series at Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, winning by 50 runs and cutting India’s lead to 3-1. Batting first, they made 215/7, led by Tim Seifert’s 62 off 36 balls and late runs from Daryl Mitchell.

India’s chase began poorly with Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav dismissed early. Shivam Dube counterattacked with 65 off 23 balls, but wickets kept falling. Santner’s 3 for 26 controlled the chase as India were bowled out for 165.

India finish 4-1 in Kerala

India closed the series strongly at Greenfield International Stadium, winning by 46 runs to complete a 4-1 result. Batting first, India piled up 271/5, with Ishan Kishan scoring 103 off 43 balls and Suryakumar Yadav adding 63 off 30. Hardik Pandya struck 42 off 17 at the finish.

New Zealand responded through Finn Allen, who made 80 off 38 balls, but India broke the chase after the halfway stage. Arshdeep Singh took 5 wickets and Axar Patel claimed three as New Zealand were bowled out for 225.