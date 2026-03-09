Virat Kohli's special message for Team India after T20 World Cup victory

Cricketing icon Virat Kohli, part of the victorious 2024 squad, on Sunday lauded India for winning an unprecedented back-to-back T20 World Cup title, saying there was no match for the explosive cricket played by Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

Kohli had announced his retirement from the shortest format after guiding India to a drought ending ICC title in Barbados back in June 2024.

Champions ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026

"Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again.

"Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," wrote Kohli on X.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said India were the deserving winners of the trophy.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!," wrote Tendulkar.

India's dominance was acknowledged by rival teams including West Indies head coach Darren Sammy.

"Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICC WT20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)," wrote Sammy.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn added: "Well done India. When you walk, talk and play the part, you often get the part too! Congratulations, World Cup Winners," said Steyn.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan rated India as the best T20 side by a distance.

"India are the best T20 team by a good distance .. Plus the best 50-over team by a good distance .. they will take some stopping in white ball cricket .. but you can get them in Test cricket," said Vaughan.