West Asia crisis: South Africa, West Indies to leave India on Tuesday

Both the West Indies cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team have finally received clarity regarding their departure from India following their exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams, currently staying in Kolkata, are now scheduled to leave in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, via a chartered flight bound for Johannesburg.

From there, the West Indies squad will continue their journey onward to Antigua.

Departure Delayed by airspace restrictions earlier

Initially, both teams were expecting to depart India on Sunday, March 8. However, the revised travel arrangements were confirmed only on Sunday afternoon, forcing players and staff to extend their stay in Kolkata.

The delays have been attributed to restricted or closed airspace in parts of West Asia, which disrupted flight planning and caused logistical complications for several teams.

Some South African members leave early

While most players from both teams will leave together on Tuesday, a small group from the South African contingent departed earlier.

The extended wait has reportedly caused frustration among players and staff from both teams.

West Indies have remained in Kolkata since their Super Eight loss to India on March 1, while South Africa have been stuck in the city since their semi-final defeat to New Zealand on March 4.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction on social media platform X. Meanwhile, several South African players, including Quinton de Kock and David Miller, have also voiced their concerns through Instagram posts.

Cricket West Indies Issues Statement

Earlier in the week, reports suggested that a charter flight might be arranged for the West Indies squad. However, that plan did not materialise.

A statement from Cricket West Indies confirmed that discussions were held at the highest level to address the issue.

"CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council since their last match against India," the statement said. "While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean."

England Team Already Departed

Meanwhile, the England national cricket team have already left India after their elimination from the tournament. The squad departed from Mumbai on Saturday evening and travelled directly back to London.