Amanjot missing T20 WC is a big loss for the team, says coach Majumdar

India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar on Sunday said it will be difficult for his side to replace all-rounder Amanjot Kaur but added the team is on the right track for next month's T20 World Cup in England with a preparatory camp in Bengaluru.

The Indian team is scheduled to prepare at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from May 10-16 before flying out to England for a long haul, which includes three T20Is against the hosts before the T20 World Cup.

India will also play a one-off Test against England after the mega event.

"She is injured and it is very difficult to replace somebody like Amanjot. She has been doing consistently well for India," Muzumdar told reporters here on the sidelines of the IISM Degree Distribution Ceremony 2026.

"We will miss her for sure, but injuries are part of the game and she has had a bad one and she will be out of cricket for at least 4-5 months. I hope she recovers well and comes back stronger. She is difficult to replace but that is the way it goes," he added.

Muzumdar said the team is on the right track as far as preparations are concerned.

"It (having a camp) has always been an integral part of this team. We believe in preparing well for every challenge that is in front of us. I believe this team is on the right track and we would be hoping to have a very good camp before we set off for the World Cup," he said.

"Travelling to England is always a challenge but this set of players is ready for it." "We had a very good series last year, we went on to win against England and that was the first time in history we had beaten England in England in a T20I series. The experience and confidence is there, all we need to do is travel well and do well there," the head coach added.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the team is keen to add more World Cup trophies to the cabinet after winning its maiden ODI title last year.

"I think it's a bit of a motivation now. Since we won one, we want to win two," Jemimah said.

"After winning a World Cup you can get complacent but this team is even more hungrier to win it again and again and again. That's the plan and that is the entire motive," she added.

Jemimah, who captained Delhi Capitals to their fourth final in the Women's Premier League this year, said Nandini Sharma will benefit from the experience of the national team's players.

The right-arm seamer Nandini was named in India's 15-member squad along with Bharti Fulmali here on Saturday.

"Nandini has been a great player for us throughout the WPL. To be honest when we got her, we didn't know what to expect; we knew she had the talent," Jemimah said.

"When she came on to the bigger stage of WPL in front of the world, the way she delivered, not just that five-wicket haul (5/33 vs Gujarat Giants), in every single game she was consistent." "I know this team, it is going to welcome her, prepare her well and there is a lot of experience in this team and that is going to get the best out of her," Jemimah said.

Muzumdar said the team management will decide on Bharti Fulmali's role soon.

"She has been picked as a middle-order player and we still have to discuss and come up with a role for her and we will do it very soon," he said.

Jemimah said India are taking a 1-4 hammering by South Africa in their recent away T20I series in the "right spirit".

"It's a good learning. It gave us a realisation that failures teach you a lot than winning everything and I know that this is going to be very good for the team," Jemimah said.

"The team is taking it in the right spirit, working hard, preparing well and we are going to come back strong for the World Cup," she added.