Emma, Zizi set the stage for ICC Women's T20 WC with 'Wicked' performance

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 got under way in spectacular fashion at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday with a special Wicked-themed opening ceremony ahead of the tournament opener between England and Sri Lanka.

British performers Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen led the celebrations alongside the full West End cast of the acclaimed musical Wicked, delivering a memorable live performance for the packed crowd. The show also marked the musical's 20th anniversary, adding further significance to the occasion.

More than 150,000 tickets were sold for the opening event, showcasing the growing popularity of women's cricket and setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark edition of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Former NZ captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from int'l cricket The vibrant ceremony combined theatre, music and sport, creating a fitting start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup before hosts England took on Sri Lanka in the opening match.

What is the story of 'Wicked'?

Wicked is a famous musical that tells the story of two young women in the magical land of Oz before the events of The Wizard of Oz. One is Elphaba, a kind-hearted girl with green skin who is often judged because she looks different.

The other is Glinda, a popular and cheerful girl. They start as rivals but become close friends. As they grow older, misunderstandings and powerful people turn Elphaba into the feared "Wicked Witch of the West". The musical shows that things are not always what they seem and that a person can be labelled as "wicked" even when they are trying to do the right thing.

Sri Lanka win the toss

Before the opening ceremony, the toss for the opening game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 took place. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and invited Nat Sciver-Brunt's England to bat first.

England Women playing 11: Amy Jones (w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

Sri Lanka Women playing 11: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (w), Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya