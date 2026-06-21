ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: All-round show kapp helps SA end IND's winning run

Marizanne Kapp struck a scintillating 45-ball 81 as South Africa overwhelmed India by six wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash on Sunday.

Batting first, India posted 158 for seven and South Africa rode on Kapp's brilliant unbeaten knock and Tazmin Brits' 36-ball 40 to complete the chase of 159 in 19.1 overs. Shree Charani (3/24) picked up three wickets for India.

Earlier, India were off to a flying start and scored 59 runs in the powerplay due to Shafali Verma (3 off 15 balls) and Smriti Mandhana's (17 off 12 balls) aggressive approach.

However, South Africa's bowlers fought back well by applying the brakes on India's scoring in the middle overs while picking up important wickets, including that of India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made her 200th T20I appearance, a feat no other cricketer -- male and female -- has achieved in the history of the game.

Harmanpreet made 24 in her landmark game while Deepti Sharma chipped in with an useful 29 in 21 balls.

Shabnim Ismail picked up 2/28 and Marizanne Kapp grabbed 2/27 for South Africa.

Brief scores: India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 31, Deepti Sharma 29; Shabnim Ismail 2/28, Marizanne Kapp 2/27).

South Africa: 161/4 in 19.1 overs (Marizanne Kapp 81 not out, Tazmin Brits 40; Shree Charani 3/24).