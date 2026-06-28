IND vs AUS live streaming: How to watch today's Women's T20 WC 2026 match?

India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign comes down to one final hurdle as they face unbeaten Australia in a virtual quarter-final at Lord's on Sunday. With a semi-final berth at stake, Harmanpreet Kaur's side know a victory will guarantee qualification irrespective of other results, while defeat could send them crashing out if South Africa beat Bangladesh earlier in the day.

India have recovered well after an inconsistent start, thanks largely to the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana has scored 167 runs in the tournament, while Shafali has added 145, but the middle order, led by Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues, has struggled to convert promising starts into match-winning totals.

The fielding unit has also been under scrutiny after dropping six catches in the last two matches. Against an Australian side boasting the tournament's best net run rate and an unbeaten record, India can ill afford similar lapses.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: India semifinal qualification scenarios explained Shree Charani's 12 wickets have been India's biggest positive, but the left-arm spinner will need support from the rest of the attack if India are to halt Australia's march and book a place in the last four.

IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details

Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar Australia - Prime Video (free coverage) United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Sports App / Sky Go New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App / DStv Stream Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa) SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms United States Willow TV Willow TV App / Sling TV Canada Willow TV Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Caribbean streaming platforms Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports Myco, Tamasha Bangladesh T Sports T Sports Digital Sri Lanka Maharaja TV Sirasa TV Digital Platforms Middle East & North Africa CricLife STARZPLAY Most European territories ICC partner broadcasters ICC.tv (where rights permit) Territories without exclusive broadcast rights - ICC.tv and ICC YouTube Channel

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs AUS: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

India Women will face Australia Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 28.

What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The match between India Women and Australia Women will be played at Lord's in London.

What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled?

The India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.