IND vs PAK live streaming: How to watch today's Women's T20 WC 2026 match?

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday. The toss ended a prolonged run of bad luck for India Women, who secured their first toss win after eight successive losses in T20 Internationals. It was also their first toss victory on English soil after 12 consecutive toss defeats in the format since 2022. Explaining the decision, Harmanpreet said the surface looked ideal for batting and that India wanted to put runs on the board in a high-profile contest.

"We will bat first. I think it's a very good pitch to bat on, so we just thought let's bat and set a decent total on the board," she said at the toss.

The India skipper also said the confidence gained from winning the previous Women's T20 World Cup continued to inspire the side heading into the new campaign.

"The last World Cup definitely has given us a lot of confidence and we just want to carry that confidence to this World Cup," Harmanpreet said.

India made one notable change to their combination, bringing in Bharti Fulmali. Harmanpreet revealed that the team opted for a spin-heavy attack comprising three spinners and two medium pacers.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said her side would also have chosen to bat first had they won the toss, describing the wicket as a batting-friendly surface.

"I think if we had won the toss, we were going to bat first as well because it looks like a batting track," Fatima said.

The Pakistan skipper backed her side's experienced bowling attack to compete despite conditions favouring batters and confirmed that Saira Jabeen would be making her Women's T20 World Cup debut.

Hybrid pitch expected to aid spinners

Pitch experts Ian Smith and Nasser Hussain described the Edgbaston surface as a good batting wicket despite being used for a third match in the tournament.

The hybrid pitch, one of seven such surfaces at the venue, has held together well despite previous usage. While some rough patches have emerged and could assist slower bowlers, the overall assessment was that it remained a quality batting track.

The experts noted that spinners and seamers using cutters could find some assistance, making variations an important factor during the match.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal.

IND vs PAK ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details

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ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

India Women will face Pakistan Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 14.

What will be the venue for the India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played in Birmingham, England.

What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for the India Women vs Pakistan Women match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.