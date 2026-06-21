IND vs SA ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: IND look to stay unbeaten with win vs SA

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India, after thrashing Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first two games, will be looking to extend their winning streak to three matches and take one step closer towards semi-final qualification when they take the field against Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa in Match 18 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester today.

It will be a historic night for the Indian skipper as she will become the first cricketer, male or female, to represent their side in 200 T20I matches when she takes the field in Manchester against South Africa.

Heading into the game, India are in good form, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring heavily with the bat, while Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and Kranti Gaud have all delivered consistently with the ball.

Shreyanka Patil’s injury in the last game will put India under some stress regarding team combination, but with great bench strength to back their quest for glory, the Women in Blue will not be under too much pressure.

ALSO READ: IND A vs SL A: Sooryavanshi slams 11-ball fifty, fastest in List A cricket However, the same cannot be said about the Proteas, who desperately need to win the game in order to avoid group-stage elimination. They have won one and lost one of their two matches so far, and a loss against India is likely to put their semi-final hopes in jeopardy as they would then have to depend on other results to make it to the final four.

India's all-round form offers encouragement

India have looked one of the most balanced sides in the tournament so far. After defeating Pakistan by 64 runs, they followed it up with a comprehensive 95-run victory over the Netherlands, with contributions coming from both batters and bowlers.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided brisk starts at the top, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh have added stability and firepower in the middle order. Deepti Sharma has been India's standout performer with the ball, including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan, while Renuka Singh and the spin options have ensured the attack remains varied and adaptable.

With several players contributing across departments, India will be keen to maintain the momentum and strengthen their position in Group 1.

South Africa seek consistency after mixed start

South Africa have endured a mixed campaign so far. After suffering a heavy defeat against Australia, where they were bowled out for 107 while chasing 173, the Proteas bounced back with a two-wicket win over Pakistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Captain Laura Wolvaardt remains central to South Africa's batting plans, with experienced all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon expected to play key roles. The pace threat of Shabnim Ismail and the spin options led by Nonkululeko Mlaba give the Proteas a well-rounded bowling attack capable of troubling any opposition.

Having reached the final in the previous T20 World Cup, South Africa possess ample experience in handling pressure situations and will be eager to produce a more complete performance against an Indian side that has gathered momentum early in the competition. With both teams boasting match-winners in every department, Sunday's encounter promises to be one of the standout contests of the group stage.

IND vs SA ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandini Sharma

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND vs SA ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 21

India won: 11

South Africa won: 10

No result: 0

IND vs SA ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Full squads

India squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat

South Africa squad for ICC Women’s T20 WC 2026: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tazmin Brits, Dane van Niekerk

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

India Women will face South Africa Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match on Sunday, June 21.

What will be the venue for the India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The match between India Women and South Africa Women will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The toss for the India Women vs South Africa Women match will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be bowled?

The India Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs South Africa Women match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs South Africa Women match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.