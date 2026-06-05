Mandhana and Shafali vital for India's T20 World Cup success: Edulji

Former captain Diana Edulji believes openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma finding form quickly will be imperative and crucial to India's chances of winning the Women's T20 World Cup.

India head into the global showpiece, scheduled to be played from June 12 to July 5 after suffering a 1-2 T20I series defeat to the tournament hosts England, with both Mandhana (40 runs) and Verma (35) enduring a lean patch with the bat.

"Though it was not a very good series, we have lost 2-1, we need to just focus on our opening partnership," Edulji told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the launch of BBC Research's report on Indian women in sport.

"Smriti and Shafali need to get quickly into form, and once they start getting into form, I think that will help India win (at the T20 World Cup)," she added.

Edulji ruled out the notion of a tough draw for India who are placed in Group 1 along with six-times champion Australia and even South Africa, stressing that T20 cricket often produces surprises with its fickle nature.

"All the teams that are coming for the World Cup are going to be strong. You may be in any group. You have to play well on that day, and T20 is a format that, on that day (the one) who plays well -- you may be the strongest or the weakest team -- but the weakest team can also play well on that day and beat the strongest team," she said.

Edulji also backed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to carry on the momentum generated by last year's historic ODI World Cup triumph and continue India's success on the global stage.

"It is required (for the team) to continue winning World Cups as the men have done, and you (can) see how the World Cup victory in November (2025) has changed women's cricket completely in this country," she added.

While acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the format, Edulji said even a brief lapse can alter the course of a match.

"Yes, though T20 is a little difficult because on that day you could be the best team in the world, but if you have one or two bad overs while batting or while bowling, it can change the complexion of the game." India begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14, but Edulji believes the contest is unlikely to be as close as the hype surrounding it suggests.

"I don't think, in women's cricket, Pakistan has any chance against us. Though there is hype for the match as usual, but I think we are far, far better. We have never lost to them except one game in so many years we have been playing, and I think we will win easily," she said.

"Lord's Test a landmark moment" Looking ahead to the one-off Test against England at Lord's on July 10, which will be the first women's red-ball match at the iconic venue, Edulji described the occasion as a landmark moment for women's cricket.

The occasion also holds special significance for Edulji, who was denied entry to the Lord's Pavilion during India's 1986 tour because of restrictions on women at the time.

"It is going to be a historic day for the Indian women as well as for women's cricket. Playing at Lord's - though we have played at Lord's and the 2017 World Cup final was (also) played there - it is the best ground in the world, it is the Mecca of cricket." "It's a good thing and I hope the girls make full use of those four or five days that they are going to play there and come back victorious," Edulji said.