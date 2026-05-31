2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
However, despite Rajasthan Royals (RR) getting eliminated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, their 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Orange Cap of the season with a brilliant tally of 776 runs in 16 matches.
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years.
GT’s Shubman Gill (732 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) had the chance to overtake Vaibhav in the final, but both lost their wickets early and finished in second and third place respectively.
Notably, after Vaibhav finished as the leading run-scorer in 2026, IPL 2014 and IPL 2021 still remain the only two seasons in which the Orange Cap winner also went on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season.
Also Read
Full list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history
|Season
|Player (Team)
|Matches
|Runs
|2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR)
|16
|776
|2025
|Sai Sudharshan (GT)
|15
|759
|2024
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|15
|741
|2023
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|17
|890
|2022
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|17
|863
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|16
|635
|2020
|KL Rahul (KXIP)
|14
|670
|2019
|David Warner (SRH)
|12
|692
|2018
|Kane Williamson (SRH)
|17
|735
|2017
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|641
|2016
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|16
|973
|2015
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|562
|2014
|Robin Uthappa (KKR)
|16
|660
|2013
|Michael Hussey (CSK)
|16
|733
|2012
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|15
|733
|2011
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|12
|608
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar (MI)
|15
|618
|2009
|Matthew Hayden (CSK)
|12
|572
|2008
|Shaun Marsh (KXIP)
|11
|616
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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News T20 cricket
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST