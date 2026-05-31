Sunday, May 31, 2026 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / 2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League

2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League

Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years

IPL Orange cap winners list

IPL Orange cap winners list

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
However, despite Rajasthan Royals (RR) getting eliminated by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, their 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Orange Cap of the season with a brilliant tally of 776 runs in 16 matches.
 
Vaibhav is now the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, breaking the record of GT opener Sai Sudharsan, who was the top scorer of IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years.
 
 
GT’s Shubman Gill (732 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (722 runs) had the chance to overtake Vaibhav in the final, but both lost their wickets early and finished in second and third place respectively.
 
Notably, after Vaibhav finished as the leading run-scorer in 2026, IPL 2014 and IPL 2021 still remain the only two seasons in which the Orange Cap winner also went on to lift the IPL trophy in the same season. 

Also Read

IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT live scorecard

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Final: Sundar's fighting 50 helps GT set 156-run target for RCB

IPL 2026 closing ceremony

IPL 2026 closing ceremony: Performers, live time, streaming and telecast

RCB vs GT IPL final

RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL 2026 stats: Sooryavanshi wins Orange Cap; fight for Purple Cap on

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav left out of India's Asian Games 2026 30-man squad: Report

Full list of Orange Cap winners in IPL history

Season Player (Team) Matches Runs
2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) 16 776
2025 Sai Sudharshan (GT) 15 759
2024 Virat Kohli (RCB) 15 741
2023 Shubman Gill (GT) 17 890
2022 Jos Buttler (RR) 17 863
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 16 635
2020 KL Rahul (KXIP) 14 670
2019 David Warner (SRH) 12 692
2018 Kane Williamson (SRH) 17 735
2017 David Warner (SRH) 14 641
2016 Virat Kohli (RCB) 16 973
2015 David Warner (SRH) 14 562
2014 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 16 660
2013 Michael Hussey (CSK) 16 733
2012 Chris Gayle (RCB) 15 733
2011 Chris Gayle (RCB) 12 608
2010 Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 15 618
2009 Matthew Hayden (CSK) 12 572
2008 Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 11 616
 

More From This Section

RCB or GT - Who will win the grand finale today? What the IPL historical trend says?

RCB vs GT winner prediction: Who will win the IPL 2026 final today?

RCB vs GT playing 11 IPL 2026 final

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

RCB vs GT key player battles

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

RCB vs GT final

IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

Captain Rajat Patidar with RCB legend Virat Kohli

RCB vs GT final today: Where can the IPL 2026 summit clash be won or lost?

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2026 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE ScoreRBC vs GT Pitch ReportRCB vs GT Playing 11MRF Stock OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayWhat is Plastic notesIMD Weather ForecastQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table