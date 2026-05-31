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2008 to 2026: Full list of purple cap winners in Indian Premier League

Rabada is now the third bowler from GT in the last four seasons to win the Purple Cap; before him, Mohammed Shami won the award in 2023 and Prasidh Krishna won it in 2025

Purple Cap winners list IPL

Purple Cap winners list IPL

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, bowling in the second innings of the final, ensured that he would finish as the highest wicket-taker of the season when he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (1 run off 4 balls) on the first ball of the sixth over.
 
Rabada had 28 wickets to his name before the final but was facing a stiff challenge from RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had 26 wickets to his name.
 
 
Bhuvneshwar took two wickets in the first innings to equal Rabada’s tally of 28 wickets, and his superior average helped him secure the Purple Cap for some time.
 
However, Rabada, in the second innings, took his wicket tally to 29 to ensure a top-spot finish.

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Rabada is now the third bowler from GT in the last four seasons to win the Purple Cap. Before him, Mohammed Shami won the award in 2023 and Prasidh Krishna won it in 2025. 

Full list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history

Season Player (Team) Wickets
2026 Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) 29
2025 Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) 25
2024 Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) 24
2023 Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) 28
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) 27
2021 Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 32
2020 Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) 30
2019 Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings) 26
2018 Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab) 24
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 26
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 23
2015 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 26
2014 Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings) 23
2013 Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 32
2012 Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils) 25
2011 Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) 28
2010 Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers) 21
2009 RP Singh (Deccan Chargers) 23
2008 Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) 22
 

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Topics : Kagiso Rabada Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Cricket News Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 10:32 PM IST

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