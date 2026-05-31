2008 to 2026: Full list of purple cap winners in Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, bowling in the second innings of the final, ensured that he would finish as the highest wicket-taker of the season when he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal (1 run off 4 balls) on the first ball of the sixth over.

Rabada had 28 wickets to his name before the final but was facing a stiff challenge from RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had 26 wickets to his name.

Bhuvneshwar took two wickets in the first innings to equal Rabada’s tally of 28 wickets, and his superior average helped him secure the Purple Cap for some time.

However, Rabada, in the second innings, took his wicket tally to 29 to ensure a top-spot finish.

ALSO READ: 2008 to 2026: Full list of Orange Cap winners in Indian Premier League Rabada is now the third bowler from GT in the last four seasons to win the Purple Cap. Before him, Mohammed Shami won the award in 2023 and Prasidh Krishna won it in 2025.

Full list of Purple Cap winners in IPL history