Bethell to Green: Top 10 overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to commence on Saturday, March 28, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener.

For the last 18 years, the IPL has been known for featuring top-class talent from around the world under one banner for almost two months, giving fans the experience of a high-stakes event. While the main focus often remains on top Indian players, overseas players have, on many occasions, turned out to be the greatest asset for franchises.

In this article, we will talk about some such overseas talents who can be the trump card for their respective franchises in IPL 2026.

Top overseas players under the spotlight for IPL 2026

Cameron Green (Kolkata Knight Riders) Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore from a ₹2 crore base in the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi. While his 2023 stats were prolific, it is important to note that Green missed the entire IPL 2025 season due to specialised back surgery. He enters 2026 as the most expensive overseas player in history, recently proving his fitness with a century in the Sheffield Shield. Green stands as a great asset for KKR with top-order batting and high-pace bowling that can exploit the bounce at Eden Gardens.

Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained English all-rounder Jacob Bethell for ₹2.60 crore. In his debut IPL 2025 season, he provided a glimpse of his potential with 67 runs in just two matches, including a rapid 55 against CSK. Bethell’s stock has surged after he smashed a blistering 105 off 48 balls against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. He proves a great asset for RCB via his left-handed power and ability to use his off-spin effectively on the short Chinnaswamy boundaries.

Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) Mumbai Indians retained English all-rounder Will Jacks for ₹5.25 crore. In IPL 2025, Jacks contributed 233 runs and six wickets, playing a key role in MI’s playoff journey. He arrives in 2026 in career-best form, having recently equalled the record for most Player of the Match awards (four) in a single T20 World Cup edition. Jacks excels as a great asset for MI with a 180+ powerplay strike rate and handy middle-over off-spin on Wankhede pitches. Finn Allen (Kolkata Knight Riders) Kolkata Knight Riders signed New Zealand opener Finn Allen for ₹2 crore. After missing out in 2025, Allen has become a global sensation, most notably hitting a 33-ball century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final — the fastest in the tournament’s history. Allen delivers as a great asset for KKR through a 200+ strike rate that can dismantle bowling attacks during the powerplay.

Dewald Brevis (Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings acquired South African batter Dewald Brevis for ₹2.2 crore. During IPL 2025, Brevis was a standout for his previous franchise, scoring 225 runs in just six matches at a 180 strike rate. Following a record-breaking SA20 season, where he amassed 676 runs, Brevis anchors as a great asset for CSK in the middle overs, specifically brought in to tackle spin at Chepauk.

Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders picked New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert for ₹1.50 crore. Seifert enters the IPL on the back of a strong international run, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 326 runs. Seifert aids KKR as a dynamic top-order hitter and a reliable backup keeper who excels in high-scoring chases.

Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings retained South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for ₹7 crore. Jansen was a workhorse in IPL 2025, appearing in all 14 matches for PBKS. He recently showcased his evolution as an all-rounder with an unbeaten 55 off 30 balls in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Jansen strengthens PBKS with his left-arm swing and significantly improved lower-order power hitting at Mullanpur.

Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings retained Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad for ₹10 crore. In IPL 2025, despite CSK finishing last in the standings, Noor was a revelation, finishing as the league’s second-highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets at an average of 17.00. Noor Ahmad thrives as a great asset for CSK, providing elite middle-over deception that is nearly unplayable on turning home tracks.

Pathum Nissanka (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals bought Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for ₹4 crore. Nissanka made history recently by hitting the first century of the T20 World Cup 2026 — an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls against Australia — which effectively knocked them out of the tournament. Nissanka stabilises DC’s top order with his technical precision on the flat, high-scoring Arun Jaitley Stadium pitches.

Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants retained South African batter Aiden Markram for ₹2 crore. In a prolific IPL 2025, Markram scored 445 runs (including five half-centuries) before joining LSG. He has maintained this form through the T20 World Cup 2026, where he captained his side to the semi-finals. Markram benefits LSG with his top-order elegance, ability to play spin, and leadership at Ekana.