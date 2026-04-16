Big blow for CSK! Khaleel ruled out of IPL 2026 due to quadricep injury

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), just days after finally ending their two-year wait to win back-to-back games in the IPL with an emphatic 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, have suffered a huge injury blow as their in-form pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a quadriceps injury during the KKR game.

CSK confirmed the news through a post on their official Instagram page, wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) Injury blow worsens CSK’s pace crisis The injury occurred during CSK’s recent win over Kolkata Knight Riders, when Khaleel pulled up mid-over and was seen clutching his quads in visible discomfort. He could not complete his spell, with Gurjapneet Singh stepping in to bowl the final delivery of the over.

Subsequent medical assessment confirmed that the injury is serious enough to sideline the 28-year-old for the rest of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups CSK had earlier lost Australian seamer Nathan Ellis to injury, while his replacement Spencer Johnson is yet to join the squad due to fitness issues of his own. This leaves the five-time champions thin in the pace department at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Replacement decision pending

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that the franchise will take a call on Khaleel’s replacement soon. The decision will be made in consultation with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming.

With the team battling multiple injury concerns, the choice of replacement could play a key role in shaping CSK’s campaign going forward.

MS Dhoni’s availability still uncertain

There is further uncertainty surrounding veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who continues to recover from a calf strain. The 44-year-old has resumed light batting sessions in the nets but is yet to regain full match fitness.

He is unlikely to feature in CSK’s upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Adding to the uncertainty, Dhoni has not confirmed his travel plans with the squad, raising further doubts about his immediate return.

CSK lodge complaint over Chinnaswamy incident

Meanwhile, CSK have also taken an official route off the field, lodging a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India over remarks made by the DJ during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5.

The comments were deemed provocative and allegedly aimed at inciting the crowd. The BCCI has reportedly taken note of the issue and initiated discussions with RCB regarding the matter.