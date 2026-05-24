Big blow for KKR! Pathirana ruled out of IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major setback ahead of their crucial final league-stage clash against Delhi Capitals, with Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

The speedster sustained the injury during KKR’s recent win over Gujarat Titans, cutting short what was expected to be his long-awaited opportunity in the tournament. In response, KKR have roped in Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia as his replacement.

The late squad change comes at a critical stage, with KKR still mathematically alive in the race for the playoffs and needing a massive win over DC to keep their hopes alive.

Pathirana’s IPL 2026 campaign ends abruptly

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Matheesha Pathirana’s stint with Kolkata Knight Riders has ended in disappointing fashion after the pacer was ruled out of the rest of IPL 2026 with a hamstring injury. The Sri Lankan quick suffered discomfort in his left hamstring during KKR’s win over Gujarat Titans last weekend and had to walk off after bowling just 1.2 overs. It was a frustrating setback for Pathirana, who had only recently returned to action after earlier missing the start of the season due to a left calf injury sustained during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign.

KKR’s INR 18 crore signing fails to make expected impact

Pathirana was one of KKR’s marquee purchases at the IPL 2026 auction, with the franchise spending INR 18 crore to secure his services. However, injuries disrupted his campaign from the start. His arrival in the squad was delayed, and after joining the team in mid-April, he largely remained on the sidelines. His outing against Gujarat Titans was expected to mark a fresh start, but the latest hamstring issue has now brought his season to an early end, leaving KKR without one of their key pace options.

Luvnith Sisodia named replacement

To cover the loss, Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement. The left-handed batter has played 15 T20 matches for Karnataka but is yet to make his IPL debut. Sisodia is not entirely new to the KKR setup, having previously been associated with the franchise after being picked in the 2025 mega auction. He has also been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier. His inclusion strengthens KKR’s wicketkeeping depth, especially after Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out with concussion-related issues and a finger fracture.

KKR’s playoff hopes hinge on massive win over DC

KKR remain in contention for a playoff spot, but their qualification scenario is extremely narrow. Assuming Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata would need to leapfrog Punjab Kings on net run rate in the event of a 15-point tie. For that to happen, KKR must either beat Delhi Capitals by at least 77 runs or chase down the target within 12.1 overs. If they hit a six immediately after levelling the scores, they can stretch that chase to 12.4 overs. Failure to meet either benchmark would mean Punjab Kings advance, provided MI defeat RR.