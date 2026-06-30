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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CCI clears Aditya Birla-led consortium's ₹16,660 cr buyout of IPL team RCB

CCI clears Aditya Birla-led consortium's ₹16,660 cr buyout of IPL team RCB

In March this year, United Spirits Ltd (USL) announced the sale of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a Rs 16,660 crore all-cash deal to the consortium

RCB, IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared the acquisition of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore by a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone in a Rs 16,660 crore all-cash deal.

In March this year, United Spirits Ltd (USL) announced the sale of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a Rs 16,660 crore all-cash deal to the consortium.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

"CCI approves acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Royal Challengers Sports by a consortium comprising Big Banyan Holdings, Bolt IPL Holdings, Times Internet, Times Cricket, ICQ Opportunities, Asia Investment Topco II and others," the regulator said in a post on X.

 

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IPL News Royal Challengers Bangalore Aditya Birla Group

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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