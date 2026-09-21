Monday, September 21, 2026 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Chennai Super Kings ropes in Zaheer Khan as Head Coach for IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings ropes in Zaheer Khan as Head Coach for IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons.

"Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on 'X'.

The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPL auction

IPL 2027 player auction to take place in December; no decision on venue yet

IPL auction

India to host IPL 2027 player auction; first time since 2023: Report

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya trade talks: Why GT don't want him as captain; What's next?

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant

IPL 2027: Pant takes 44.4% pay cut to return to Delhi Capitals from LSG

Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant (L-R)

New coach to massive trade: DC plans multiple changes ahead of IPL 2027

Topics : CSK IPL News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 7:57 PM IST