Chennai Super Kings ropes in Zaheer Khan as Head Coach for IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings on Monday named former India pace great Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Zaheer replaced Stephen Fleming, who was at helm for 18 seasons.

"Welcoming Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings," CSK announced on 'X'.

The soon-to-be 48 Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He was the highest wicket-taker during the historic 2011 World Cup campaign with 21 scalps.

Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season.

Fleming had announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side.

It is understood that CSK's cricket management committee comprises MS Dhoni, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and owner Rupa Gurunath wanted an Indian coach this time.