Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31
Bengaluru was initially slated to host the final, but the venue was reassigned after local requirements were found to be beyond the scope of BCCI norms
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The long tradition of defending champions hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) final has been broken. Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being the defending champions in IPL 2026, the BCCI announced Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the final instead of RCB’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The BCCI announced the playoff schedule in a media release on Wednesday, stating that the venue had been changed and reallocated due to certain requirements raised by the local association and authorities that were outside the ambit of the BCCI’s standard guidelines and protocols.
Three venues for the playoffs
According to the BCCI media release, Dharamshala, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 playoffs.
Qualifier 1 will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, while the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.
The BCCI said the playoffs would be conducted across three venues this season due to operational and logistical considerations.
IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|Qualifier 1
|May 26, 2026
|HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
|7:30 PM IST
|Eliminator
|May 27, 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM IST
|Qualifier 2
|May 29, 2026
|New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM IST
|Final
|May 31, 2026
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM IST
Second consecutive final for Ahmedabad
After the relocation of the IPL 2026 final, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has become the first stadium to host consecutive IPL finals on two separate occasions.
Ahmedabad hosted the IPL 2025 final due to the cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. Before that, it also hosted the IPL finals in 2022 and 2023.
Apart from Ahmedabad, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted consecutive IPL finals in 2011 and 2012, while the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the finals in 2020 and 2021.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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Topics : Indian Premier League BCCI Cricket News T20 cricket
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:44 PM IST