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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31

Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31

Bengaluru was initially slated to host the final, but the venue was reassigned after local requirements were found to be beyond the scope of BCCI norms

Defending champions RCB during the IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Defending champions RCB during the IPL 2026 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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The long tradition of defending champions hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) final has been broken. Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) being the defending champions in IPL 2026, the BCCI announced Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the final instead of RCB’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
 
The BCCI announced the playoff schedule in a media release on Wednesday, stating that the venue had been changed and reallocated due to certain requirements raised by the local association and authorities that were outside the ambit of the BCCI’s standard guidelines and protocols.

Three venues for the playoffs

According to the BCCI media release, Dharamshala, New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2026 playoffs.
 
Qualifier 1 will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, while the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh will stage the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29.
 
The IPL 2026 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.
 
The BCCI said the playoffs would be conducted across three venues this season due to operational and logistical considerations.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Full schedule

Match Date Venue Time
Qualifier 1 May 26, 2026 HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 7:30 PM IST
Eliminator May 27, 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST
Qualifier 2 May 29, 2026 New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 7:30 PM IST
Final May 31, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IST
 

Second consecutive final for Ahmedabad

After the relocation of the IPL 2026 final, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has become the first stadium to host consecutive IPL finals on two separate occasions.
 
Ahmedabad hosted the IPL 2025 final due to the cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. Before that, it also hosted the IPL finals in 2022 and 2023.
 
Apart from Ahmedabad, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted consecutive IPL finals in 2011 and 2012, while the Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the finals in 2020 and 2021.
 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League BCCI Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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