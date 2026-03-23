Monday, March 23, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK inducts legends Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into 1st ever Hall of Fame

CSK inducts legends Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into 1st ever Hall of Fame

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday inducted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australia batting great Matthew Hayden into the franchise's first-ever Hall of Fame.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday inducted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australia batting great Matthew Hayden into the franchise's first-ever Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the team's fan event "Roar'26" at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina was part of the CSK franchise from the inception in 2008 till 2021. He was a part of four IPL winning CSK squads -- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' among fans, he was also a member of CSK's Champions League T20-winning squads in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the latter edition for scoring 234 runs. 

 

He is also the highest run getter for the Super Kings with 5529 runs, including two centuries and 38 half centuries. Hayden was part of the Super Kings squad from 2008 to 2010.

Also Read

Saurabh Dubey (Credits: X)

IPL 2026: KKR sign Saurabh Dubey as injured Akash Deep's replacement

Vinit Karnik, managing director (entertainment and sports), WPP Media, South Asia

Every sport in the world is a function of star power, says Vinit Karnik

Dasun Shanaka (Credits - X)

IPL 2026 news: Dasun Shanaka set to join RR as Sam Curran's replacement- Report

PSL to be held without spectators

PSL 2026 to be played without crowds due to West Asia conflict; here's why

IPL legends who have never won the purple cap

Narine to Jadeja: IPL legends who have not won the Purple Cap so far

The 54-year-old Australian was a part of the 2010 IPL winning CSK squad and is the first Super King squad to win the Orange Cap award -- winning it in the 2009 edition for amassing 572 runs.

Hayden scored 1117 runs for the Super Kings, including eight half centuries.

Several former CSK players, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Ambati Rayudu, Lakshmipathy Balaji, S Badrinath and Michael Hussey, were also present at the "Roar'26" event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2026: Pant will be under pressure both as captain and player, says Faf

Virat Kohli

IPL 2026: Kohli calls on RCB to switch on, avoid wasting any minute

KKR Bowling attack lacks the fear factor according to R Ashwin

IPL 2026: Kolkata's bowling lacks the fear factor this year - R Ashwin

Akash Deep has been ruled out for KKR

IPL 2026 news: KKR dealt another injury blow; Akashdeep ruled out - Report

Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni

IPL 2026: Dhoni likely to play mentor-cum-player role for CSK, says Uthappa

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayOTT Releases This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026UCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance