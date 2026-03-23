CSK inducts legends Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into 1st ever Hall of Fame

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday inducted former India all-rounder Suresh Raina and Australia batting great Matthew Hayden into the franchise's first-ever Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the team's fan event "Roar'26" at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Raina was part of the CSK franchise from the inception in 2008 till 2021. He was a part of four IPL winning CSK squads -- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' among fans, he was also a member of CSK's Champions League T20-winning squads in 2010 and 2014, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the latter edition for scoring 234 runs.

He is also the highest run getter for the Super Kings with 5529 runs, including two centuries and 38 half centuries. Hayden was part of the Super Kings squad from 2008 to 2010.

The 54-year-old Australian was a part of the 2010 IPL winning CSK squad and is the first Super King squad to win the Orange Cap award -- winning it in the 2009 edition for amassing 572 runs.

Hayden scored 1117 runs for the Super Kings, including eight half centuries.

Several former CSK players, including Muttiah Muralitharan, Ambati Rayudu, Lakshmipathy Balaji, S Badrinath and Michael Hussey, were also present at the "Roar'26" event.