CSK suffers fresh injury blow as Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out of IPL 2026

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt another setback in IPL 2026, with all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a right foot fracture.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during CSK’s home fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, which also marked his debut in the tournament.

The franchise confirmed the development through official channels, adding to a growing list of unavailable players. With multiple injuries already disrupting their campaign, CSK now face a challenging phase as they attempt to maintain consistency in the competition.

Injury during debut appearance

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK coach Fleming credits Gaikwad's batting for captaincy growth Ghosh’s injury occurred in the same game in which he made his first IPL appearance. Although the exact moment of the fracture has not been identified, he was involved in key moments on the field. He completed a diving catch to dismiss Will Jacks early in the match and later lost balance in his follow-through while bowling, raising concerns about discomfort during the game.

Fleming highlights all-round growth

Head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged that Ghosh had shown significant improvement in recent weeks. He indicated that the player had impressed during training sessions across multiple practice venues and had developed his batting alongside his bowling. Fleming noted that the injury was unfortunate given the progress Ghosh had made and suggested that he had evolved into a genuine all-round option for the side.

Mounting injury concerns for CSK

Ghosh’s absence adds to an already extensive injury list for CSK this season. The team has been without key players at various stages, impacting their balance and combinations. Several squad members have either missed matches or been ruled out entirely, forcing the management to frequently adjust their playing XI.

Among those unavailable are Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre, all of whom have been ruled out of the tournament. Additionally, Spencer Johnson missed matches earlier due to injury before returning to contention.

Dhoni absence adds to challenge

CSK have also been without their former captain MS Dhoni since the start of the season due to a calf strain. His absence has further affected the team’s experience and leadership on the field, especially during crucial phases of matches.

Season under pressure

With Ghosh becoming the fourth confirmed casualty of the campaign, CSK’s squad depth continues to be tested. The franchise will need to find replacements and maintain stability as they navigate the remainder of IPL 2026 under challenging circumstances.