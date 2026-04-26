CSK vs GT LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni be part of Chennai's XI? Toss at 3 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today in Match 37 of IPL 2026. CSK come into this contest full of momentum after a commanding 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanju Samson was the standout performer, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 101 to guide his side to a formidable total of 207/6. The bowlers complemented the effort perfectly, with Akeal Hosein producing a match-winning spell to bowl MI out for just 104.

Back at their home ground after two away games, CSK will aim to continue their strong run and boost their chances of making the playoffs. Despite a few injury setbacks, the team has shown great balance and depth in both batting and bowling. They have also enjoyed success at Chepauk this season, winning two out of their three matches so far.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 LSG vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium stats Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are under pressure following consecutive defeats. They suffered a heavy loss to Mumbai Indians and then fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, even though Sai Sudharsan impressed with a superb century. While their bowling unit remains solid, inconsistency in the middle order continues to be a concern heading into this crucial clash.

IPL 2026: CSK vs GT probable playing 11

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Akeal Hosein

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live telecast: The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 live streaming: The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RR vs SRH match.