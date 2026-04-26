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CSK vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The IPL 2026 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

CSK vs GT live streaming

CSK vs GT live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today in Match 37 of IPL 2026.   The hosts head into the game riding high on confidence after a comprehensive 103-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sanju Samson was the star of the show, producing a magnificent unbeaten 101 to power CSK to a strong total of 207/6. The bowlers backed it up brilliantly, with Akeal Hosein leading the charge as Mumbai were dismissed for just 104.

GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day.  Both skippers after the toss:  Shubman: We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. Actually not that bad, there's a breeze. We are doing a lot of things right, it's about winning the small moments. (More aggressive in the powerplay?) If the wicket iis good, get as many in the powerplay. It's important to assess the conditions. Arshad is coming back.  Ruturaj: It's a bit on the drier side. We don't mind putting a score and defending it. The confidence is high. This game starts from zero. We have to assess. We are slightly getting better and better. One or two areas we need to click. I've been getting starts. One change. Urvil comes in.

 
Returning to their home venue after a couple of away fixtures, CSK will be keen to maintain their winning momentum and strengthen their push for a playoff spot. Despite dealing with some injury concerns, the team has looked well-rounded, with contributions coming from both the batting and bowling departments. Their record at Chepauk this season has also been encouraging, with two wins in three matches.
 
 
In contrast, Gujarat Titans find themselves under pressure after suffering back-to-back defeats. They endured a heavy loss to Mumbai Indians before falling short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite a brilliant century from Sai Sudharsan. While their bowling attack has been fairly reliable, the lack of consistency in the middle order remains a key issue they need to address ahead of this important clash. 

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IPL 2026 CSK VS GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch CSK vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 26 (Sunday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs GT match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at 3:00 pm IST.
 
When will the CSK vs GT match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will start at 3:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between CSK and GT in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the CSK vs GT match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between CSK and GT in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans

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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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