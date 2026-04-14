CSK vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Chennai Super Kings are looking to build on their first win of IPL 2026 as they take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai today.

The coin flip of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): We would have bowled first as well. But as I said, you know, The wicket hasn't changed much throughout the course of the game. So not much of a difference. Definitely putting a big total on the scoreboard first innings will be challenging, but as I said, you know, it looks a really good surface. Yes, as I said, even in the post-match as well, I felt the bowling was really good defending 210, you know, against a strong DC side. Gave us a lot of confidence and you know, even the fielding unit was charged up. We saved a few runs and that is how I think collectively we did really well. Really exciting today as well. We got a job to do and everyone is feeling confident. And mentioning about combinations today, Ajinkya, I think even in your case, you seem to be getting the balance right now. Yes, I think we are slowly getting it right. You know, Brevis coming back and you know, J&P giving that crucial overs in the between as well. So I think we are slowly, slowly getting the right combination and it is just about delivering each and every game and staying consistent. And what is your combination for today's game? We are going with the same team. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Looking to bowl first. I think the last game was really good for us. Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way. But I thought the kind of cricket we played, guys are getting that confidence from the last game. It's all about starting fresh. It's important when things are not going your way, it's important to have that belief, stay positive and having those small, small moments in T20 format is really important. So, now looking forward to this game, we'll start off really well with the ball and then look to chase down the target. Yes, absolutely. The kind of knock Mukul played at the night was fantastic. I mean, it's going to happen in this format. As I said, it's all about belief. You know, guys are working really hard. For us, what matters is, putting those hard efforts, focusing on the control levels as players and, you know, having that belief in each and every individual. As I said, the combination looked really good for us in the last game. So, yeah, thinking about this game and just wanted to be in the moment. I mean, it is challenging after the mega auction to find the right balance and obviously the flow players are going through the injuries, players are unavailable. IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR playing 11: CSK playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed Impact players: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry KKR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora Impact players: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on April 14?

The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 begin on April 14?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?