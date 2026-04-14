CSK vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders through its app and website
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Chennai Super Kings are looking to build on their first win of IPL 2026 as they take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai today.
IPL 2026 Match 22, CSK vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
Also Read
|IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch CSK vs KKR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will be held at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 14.
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2026 on April 14?
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 begin on April 14?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on its app and website.
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 6:26 PM IST