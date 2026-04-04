Cummins set to miss more IPL 2026 games, leaves for scheduled back scan
The medical check-up is part of a pre-planned recovery process and will be conducted under the supervision of Cricket Australia.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has left the IPL 2026 camp to return home for a final evaluation of his back injury. The Australian pacer, who has been sidelined since July last year apart from a single Ashes Test appearance, departed India following SRH’s recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Scan planned under Cricket Australia supervision
The medical check-up is part of a pre-planned recovery process and will be conducted under the supervision of Cricket Australia. If he receives clearance, Cummins is expected to rejoin the SRH squad around April 17. His phased return aligns with his earlier statement that he aimed to participate in the latter half of the tournament and potentially the playoffs.
Gradual return to bowling before IPL
Before the season began, Cummins had already resumed bowling in training sessions after linking up with the squad ahead of their opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28. He had been working on a structured recovery plan, bowling at regular intervals to build match fitness.
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Ishan Kishan continues as stand-in captain
With Cummins unavailable for the initial phase, Ishan Kishan was handed the leadership role and will continue to captain SRH during his absence. The team has relied on overseas pacers like Eshan Malinga and David Payne to fill the void left by Cummins in the bowling attack.
Injury setback and road to recovery
Cummins’ back issues first surfaced last July, limiting his appearances since then. Although he initially targeted a return for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a minor setback ruled him out of contention. Shortly before traveling to India, he confirmed that he was progressing well and following a plan aimed at regaining full fitness by the middle of the IPL season.
SRH prepare for upcoming fixture
Meanwhile, SRH will continue their campaign without their regular captain as they gear up for their third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 3:43 PM IST