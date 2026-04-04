Cummins set to miss more IPL 2026 games, leaves for scheduled back scan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has left the IPL 2026 camp to return home for a final evaluation of his back injury. The Australian pacer, who has been sidelined since July last year apart from a single Ashes Test appearance, departed India following SRH’s recent clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

Scan planned under Cricket Australia supervision

The medical check-up is part of a pre-planned recovery process and will be conducted under the supervision of Cricket Australia. If he receives clearance, Cummins is expected to rejoin the SRH squad around April 17. His phased return aligns with his earlier statement that he aimed to participate in the latter half of the tournament and potentially the playoffs.

Gradual return to bowling before IPL

Ishan Kishan continues as stand-in captain

With Cummins unavailable for the initial phase, Ishan Kishan was handed the leadership role and will continue to captain SRH during his absence. The team has relied on overseas pacers like Eshan Malinga and David Payne to fill the void left by Cummins in the bowling attack.

Injury setback and road to recovery

Cummins’ back issues first surfaced last July, limiting his appearances since then. Although he initially targeted a return for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, a minor setback ruled him out of contention. Shortly before traveling to India, he confirmed that he was progressing well and following a plan aimed at regaining full fitness by the middle of the IPL season.

SRH prepare for upcoming fixture

Meanwhile, SRH will continue their campaign without their regular captain as they gear up for their third match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.