Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements
As the tournament approaches, all franchises will be eager to resolve these fitness challenges and ensure their squads are fully prepared for the season ahead.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the opening match. Fans can look forward to an exciting tournament, with the complete IPL 2026 schedule outlining weeks of competitive cricket ahead.
However, both RCB and SRH are dealing with concerns over the fitness of their experienced Australian fast bowlers, which could impact their preparations. Kolkata Knight Riders may also face early setbacks, as two of their pace bowlers are likely to miss the initial phase of the tournament due to injuries.
Several players sustained injuries during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, while others have been struggling with ongoing fitness issues that even kept them out of the ICC event held in India and Sri Lanka. These concerns have added uncertainty to team combinations.
As the tournament approaches, all franchises will be eager to resolve these fitness challenges and ensure their squads are fully prepared for the season ahead.
Also Read
Player name: Harshit Rana
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Role: Fast Bowler
According to reports, Harshit Rana is still recovering after undergoing knee surgery. He sustained the injury during a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa and is likely to miss a significant portion of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reports that Rana could be ruled out for the entire season. Despite this setback, KKR are not planning to bring in a replacement, as they believe their current squad has sufficient depth to cover his absence. Replacement: Yet to be named
|Harshit Rana IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|47
|913
|1477
|55
|3/24
|26.85
|9.71
|16.6
|0
|0
|2025
|13
|264
|448
|15
|3/25
|29.87
|10.18
|17.6
|0
|0
|2025
|13
|264
|448
|15
|3/25
|29.87
|10.18
|17.6
|0
|0
|2024
|13
|253
|383
|19
|3/24
|20.16
|9.08
|13.32
|0
|0
|2023
|6
|102
|147
|5
|2/33
|29.4
|8.65
|20.4
|0
|0
|2022
|2
|30
|51
|1
|1/24
|51
|10.2
|30
|0
|0
Player name: Wanindu Hasaranga
Team: Lucknow Super GiantsRole: Spinner More than a month after suffering a hamstring injury, Hasaranga has yet to fully recover and remains doubtful for LSG’s IPL 2026 campaign. With the season set to begin on March 28, there is still no official clarity on his availability, while some unconfirmed reports indicate that he could miss the tournament altogether. Replacement: Yet to be named
|Wanindu Hasaranga IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|48
|1044
|1490
|57
|5/18
|26.14
|8.56
|18.32
|3
|1
|2025
|11
|246
|371
|11
|4/35
|33.73
|9.05
|22.36
|1
|0
|2025
|11
|246
|371
|11
|4/35
|33.73
|9.05
|22.36
|1
|0
|2023
|8
|174
|258
|9
|2/24
|28.67
|8.9
|19.33
|0
|0
|2022
|16
|342
|430
|26
|5/18
|16.54
|7.54
|13.15
|1
|1
|2021
|2
|36
|60
|0
|0/20
|-
|10
|-
|0
|0
Player name: Josh Hazlewood
Team: Royal Challengers BengaluruRole: Fast bowler Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the start of IPL 2026 due to ongoing Achilles and hamstring problems. He is expected to be unavailable for at least the first two matches, against SRH and CSK, as he continues his rehabilitation, with a possible return around April 10. Replacement: Yet to be named
|Josh Hazlewood IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|51
|1131
|1582
|79
|4/25
|20.03
|8.39
|14.32
|3
|0
|2025
|12
|264
|386
|22
|4/33
|17.55
|8.77
|12
|1
|0
|2025
|12
|264
|386
|22
|4/33
|17.55
|8.77
|12
|1
|0
|2023
|3
|54
|76
|3
|2/15
|25.33
|8.44
|18
|0
|0
|2022
|12
|279
|377
|20
|4/25
|18.85
|8.11
|13.95
|1
|0
|2021
|9
|210
|293
|11
|3/24
|26.63
|8.37
|19.09
|0
|0
|2020
|3
|60
|64
|1
|1/19
|64
|6.4
|60
|0
|0
Player name: Pat Cummins
Team: Sunrisers HyderabadRole: Fast bowler Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss the opening matches of IPL 2026 due to a persistent lower back (lumbar) stress injury that he picked up ahead of the 2025–26 Ashes. The Australian fast bowler has not featured in competitive cricket since December 2025 and still needs additional recovery time, with reports suggesting he could be sidelined for the early part of the season, and potentially longer. Replacement: Yet to be named
|Pat Cummins IPL bowling stats
|Year
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Economy
|Strike Rate
|4W
|5W
|Career
|86
|1915
|2823
|95
|4/34
|29.72
|8.84
|20.16
|1
|0
|2025
|14
|298
|450
|16
|3/19
|28.13
|9.06
|18.63
|0
|0
|2025
|14
|298
|450
|16
|3/19
|28.13
|9.06
|18.63
|0
|0
|2024
|16
|366
|566
|18
|3/43
|31.44
|9.28
|20.33
|0
|0
|2022
|5
|119
|212
|7
|3/22
|30.29
|10.69
|17
|0
|0
|2021
|7
|161
|237
|9
|3/24
|26.33
|8.83
|17.88
|0
|0
|2020
|14
|312
|409
|12
|4/34
|34.08
|7.86
|26
|1
|0
|2017
|12
|277
|373
|15
|2/20
|24.86
|8.07
|18.46
|0
|0
|2015
|3
|60
|97
|1
|1/54
|97
|9.7
|60
|0
|0
|2014
|1
|24
|29
|1
|1/29
|29
|7.25
|24
|0
|0
More From This Section
Topics : Indian Premier League Pat Cummins Cricket News
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:28 AM IST