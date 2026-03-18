Cummins to Rana: Full list of injured players and their replacements

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the opening match. Fans can look forward to an exciting tournament, with the complete IPL 2026 schedule outlining weeks of competitive cricket ahead. However, both RCB and SRH are dealing with concerns over the fitness of their experienced Australian fast bowlers, which could impact their preparations. Kolkata Knight Riders may also face early setbacks, as two of their pace bowlers are likely to miss the initial phase of the tournament due to injuries.

Several players sustained injuries during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, while others have been struggling with ongoing fitness issues that even kept them out of the ICC event held in India and Sri Lanka. These concerns have added uncertainty to team combinations.

As the tournament approaches, all franchises will be eager to resolve these fitness challenges and ensure their squads are fully prepared for the season ahead.

Player name: Harshit Rana Team: Kolkata Knight Riders Role: Fast Bowler According to reports, Harshit Rana is still recovering after undergoing knee surgery. He sustained the injury during a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa and is likely to miss a significant portion of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders. Fast Bowler

Replacement: Yet to be named Harshit Rana IPL bowling stats Year Matches Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W Career 47 913 1477 55 3/24 26.85 9.71 16.6 0 0 2025 13 264 448 15 3/25 29.87 10.18 17.6 0 0 2025 13 264 448 15 3/25 29.87 10.18 17.6 0 0 2024 13 253 383 19 3/24 20.16 9.08 13.32 0 0 2023 6 102 147 5 2/33 29.4 8.65 20.4 0 0 2022 2 30 51 1 1/24 51 10.2 30 0 0 ALSO READ: EQT, KKR-Temasek, Pai in race as RCB's sale price nears $2 billion: Report Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reports that Rana could be ruled out for the entire season. Despite this setback, KKR are not planning to bring in a replacement, as they believe their current squad has sufficient depth to cover his absence.Yet to be named

Team: Lucknow Super Giants

Wanindu Hasaranga IPL bowling stats Year Matches Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W Career 48 1044 1490 57 5/18 26.14 8.56 18.32 3 1 2025 11 246 371 11 4/35 33.73 9.05 22.36 1 0 2025 11 246 371 11 4/35 33.73 9.05 22.36 1 0 2023 8 174 258 9 2/24 28.67 8.9 19.33 0 0 2022 16 342 430 26 5/18 16.54 7.54 13.15 1 1 2021 2 36 60 0 0/20 - 10 - 0 0

Player name: Josh Hazlewood

Team: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Josh Hazlewood IPL bowling stats Year Matches Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W Career 51 1131 1582 79 4/25 20.03 8.39 14.32 3 0 2025 12 264 386 22 4/33 17.55 8.77 12 1 0 2025 12 264 386 22 4/33 17.55 8.77 12 1 0 2023 3 54 76 3 2/15 25.33 8.44 18 0 0 2022 12 279 377 20 4/25 18.85 8.11 13.95 1 0 2021 9 210 293 11 3/24 26.63 8.37 19.09 0 0 2020 3 60 64 1 1/19 64 6.4 60 0 0

Player name: Pat Cummins

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins IPL bowling stats Year Matches Balls Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W Career 86 1915 2823 95 4/34 29.72 8.84 20.16 1 0 2025 14 298 450 16 3/19 28.13 9.06 18.63 0 0 2025 14 298 450 16 3/19 28.13 9.06 18.63 0 0 2024 16 366 566 18 3/43 31.44 9.28 20.33 0 0 2022 5 119 212 7 3/22 30.29 10.69 17 0 0 2021 7 161 237 9 3/24 26.33 8.83 17.88 0 0 2020 14 312 409 12 4/34 34.08 7.86 26 1 0 2017 12 277 373 15 2/20 24.86 8.07 18.46 0 0 2015 3 60 97 1 1/54 97 9.7 60 0 0 2014 1 24 29 1 1/29 29 7.25 24 0 0

Wanindu HasarangaSpinnerMore than a month after suffering a hamstring injury, Hasaranga has yet to fully recover and remains doubtful for LSG’s IPL 2026 campaign. With the season set to begin on March 28, there is still no official clarity on his availability, while some unconfirmed reports indicate that he could miss the tournament altogether.Yet to be namedFast bowlerRoyal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the start of IPL 2026 due to ongoing Achilles and hamstring problems. He is expected to be unavailable for at least the first two matches, against SRH and CSK, as he continues his rehabilitation, with a possible return around April 10.Yet to be namedFast bowlerSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins is expected to miss the opening matches of IPL 2026 due to a persistent lower back (lumbar) stress injury that he picked up ahead of the 2025–26 Ashes. The Australian fast bowler has not featured in competitive cricket since December 2025 and still needs additional recovery time, with reports suggesting he could be sidelined for the early part of the season, and potentially longer.Yet to be named