DC vs GT Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. Led by KL Rahul, DC’s top order is yet to fully fire, but signs of form are emerging. Sameer Rizvi has been the standout performer, smashing consistent runs and showing an improved range against both spin and pace. Contributions from Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana will be key in strengthening the batting unit.

With the ball, DC appears well-balanced. Mukesh Kumar has been impressive, while Axar Patel continues to control the middle overs. The presence of Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Lungi Ngidi adds depth and variety.

IPL 2026 Match 14, DC vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are searching for answers after two losses. Their middle order has underperformed, putting pressure on the top order. Rashid Khan has been a bright spot, but the bowling unit needs more discipline to challenge an in-form Delhi side.

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the DC vs GT IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 DC vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch DC vs GT in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 8.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans match in the IPL 2026 on April 8?

The toss for the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 begin on April 8?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 final between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in India?