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Delhi Capitals await Cricket Australia NOC for Starc ahead of IPL opener

In a media interaction, Delhi Capitals Axar Patel, cricket director Venugopal Rao and head coach Hemang Badani fielded multiple questions on the availability of their pace spearhead.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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Cricket Australia is yet to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Mitchell Starc for his IPL stint with Delhi Capitals, the franchise said on Monday, but remains hopeful the lead pacer will join the squad before their tournament opener on April 1.

In a media interaction, Delhi Capitals Axar Patel, cricket director Venugopal Rao and head coach Hemang Badani fielded multiple questions on the availability of their pace spearhead. Starc had taken 14 wickets in 11 games last season.

"We are waiting to get the NOC from Cricket Australia. Once we get that, we will know when he will join us," said Badani.

 

"We are in constant touch with CA. He has been bowling, he had a bowled few days back. Unless Cricket Australia signs off on him that he is fit to play, there is little a franchise can do," said the coach when asked if the delay in issuing NOC was due to fitness or workload management.

Sitting next to him, Rao added: "He is coming, it is just a question of getting the NOC from Cricket Australia. They are monitoring, we are monitoring (his fitness and workload). "  Flanked by Rao and Badani, Axar was asked if he was ready to play T Natarajan in Starc's place if the latter doesn't arrive in the time for team's first game against LSG in Lucknow on April 1.

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"It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can come before the first match also. We are waiting for that update. If he doesnt come there is no temptation to replace a left arm pacer with a left arm pacer.

"It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 percent fit," said Axar.

Natarajan had played just two games last season due to a shoulder injury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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