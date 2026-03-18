EQT, KKR-Temasek, Pai in race as RCB's sale price nears $2 billion: Report

The valuation of Indian Premier League ( IPL ) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru ( RCB ) is expected to hover around the $2 billion mark as the sale process enters its final leg. The deal, if concluded near this level, would make RCB one of the most expensive cricket franchises globally and significantly higher than past IPL transactions.

The franchise, owned by Diageo Plc’s United Spirits, has attracted binding bids from two contenders, with market participants closely tracking the final price discovery. According to an Indian Express report, Swedish private equity firm EQT and a consortium led by Manipal Group’s Ranjan Pai, along with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Temasek, are in the race.

Price discovery takes centre stage

A non-binding offer of about $1.8 billion had previously been made by the Glazers, co-owners of Manchester United, during earlier discussions. Even a final deal at that level would mark a steep jump from the $850 million paid by RPSG Group for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2021.

However, bidders have shown caution in stretching valuations too far, largely due to uncertainty around the next cycle of IPL media rights, which may not see the same sharp escalation as in the past.

Limited bidders after initial interest

The sale process initially drew interest from at least five potential investors, but only two have submitted binding bids following the deadline. Apart from the Glazers, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India is also understood to have withdrawn from the race.

Market participants said the narrowing of bidders is typical in large sports asset transactions, where valuation expectations and long-term revenue visibility play a critical role.

Timeline for ownership transition

According to media reports, the transaction could take between 45 and 90 days to complete, after which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be informed of the ownership change.

A new owner is likely to be in place by September or October, following regulatory approvals and completion of formalities.

Rajasthan Royals also draws strong bids

Alongside RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has also seen investor interest, with at least three binding bids submitted. The Aditya Birla Group is considered a frontrunner, with reports suggesting it has teamed up with US-based investor David Blitzer.

Initially, the Royals’ owners were exploring a sale of a majority stake, but are now open to divesting the entire franchise. Emerging Media IPL Ltd, led by Manoj Badale, currently holds a 65 per cent stake, with RedBird Capital Partners owning 15 per cent and Lachlan Murdoch 13 per cent. The remaining 7 per cent is held by individual investors.

Bids for RR are understood to be in the $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion range, with a valuation closer to $1.3 billion likely to be acceptable.

While both franchises are in advanced stages of sale, their timelines differ. RCB has set a March 31 deadline to conclude the process, whereas the Rajasthan Royals is not working with a strict timeline and may complete the transaction over the coming months.