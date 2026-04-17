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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: KKR in desperate need for points; Toss at 7 PM IST
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GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: KKR in desperate need for points; Toss at 7 PM IST

After opening their campaign with two losses, the 2022 champions have found momentum, heading into this clash on the back of successive victories.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
GT vs KKR live score

GT vs KKR live score

Gujarat Titans (GT) are back at the Narendra Modi Stadium, taking on an out-of-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 tonight.

After opening their campaign with two losses, the 2022 champions have found momentum, heading into this clash on the back of successive victories. Under Shubman Gill’s leadership, GT looked composed in their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down 165 comfortably with eight balls to spare.

Gill anchored the innings with 56, while Jos Buttler added a fluent 60. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna delivered a standout performance, claiming 4/28 and earning Player of the Match honors.

KKR, on the other hand, are still struggling to get going this season. Winless after five matches, they remain at the bottom of the table. Their most recent setback came against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, where they fell 32 runs short in the chase. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have just one point so far, courtesy of a rain-hit game against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. 

IPL 2026: GT vs KKR Probable Playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live telecast: The GT vs KKR match will be telecast on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide live streaming of the GT vs KKR match.

 
5:39 PM

GT vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Must win game for KKR!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad tonight. With KKR still looking for their first win of the season, they will be despaerate for points going into the clash. Toss at 7 PM IST.
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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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