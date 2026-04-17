GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fixture comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with both teams looking to strengthen or revive their campaigns.
|IPL 2026 GT vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
How to Watch GT vs KKR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled for April 17 (Friday).
What is the venue for the KKR and GT match in IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 clash between KKR and GT will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for KKR vs GT on April 17?
The toss for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the match between KKR and GT begin on April 17?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of KKR vs GT in India?
The IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of KKR vs GT in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST