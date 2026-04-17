GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fixture comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with both teams looking to strengthen or revive their campaigns.

The coin flip of of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We wanted to bowl first, to be honest. There might be some dew around. Out batting collapsed in the middle in the last match. It should have been a comfortable chase otherwise. It's all about doing the simple things right. That always we talk about in team meetings. We are playing with the same team. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Looking to bat first, want our batters to bat freely. We just want to turn it around, so batting first is a good option. If you are doing well, people will take well, otherwise they will critise. T20 format is all about momentum. One change, Seifert comes in for Allen. IPL 2026 GT vs KKR playing 11: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Impact players: KKR playing 11: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi Impact players: Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Yadav, Navdeep Saini

IPL 2026 GT vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs KKR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled for April 17 (Friday).

What is the venue for the KKR and GT match in IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 clash between KKR and GT will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for KKR vs GT on April 17?

The toss for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the match between KKR and GT begin on April 17?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of KKR vs GT in India?

The IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of KKR vs GT in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.