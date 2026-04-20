GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI look to end four-match losing streak; toss at 7 PM
IPL 2026 LIVE UPDATES: MI, who started their season with a big win over KKR, would like to get back to winning ways after losing four games in a row by securing two full points vs GT
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, with hopes of winning their fourth consecutive game of the season after starting their campaign with back-to-back losses.
On the other hand, MI, who started their season with a big win over KKR, would like to get back to winning ways after losing four games in a row.
Mumbai Indians desperate for revival
Mumbai’s campaign has slipped badly after an opening win, with defeats exposing issues in both batting and bowling. Suryakumar Yadav has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency, while Tilak Varma has struggled for runs. Captain Hardik Pandya has also yet to make a major impact with the bat.
Bowling remains another concern. Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but wicketless, while support from Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik has been limited. MI are also awaiting Rohit Sharma’s fitness after he missed the last game with a hamstring problem.
Gujarat Titans riding winning momentum
Gujarat Titans have bounced back strongly after two losses and now arrive with three wins on the trot. Their top-order has been key, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler doing most of the scoring.
GT would still want more from the middle order of Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia. Their bowling attack has shown promise too, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna capable of changing games quickly. Confidence is high after their strong performance in the previous match, and another win could push them further up the table.
IPL 2026: GT vs MI playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat
Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact players: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz
GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and MI skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.
GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.
Check all the live updates of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 here
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
5:40 PM
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT probable playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat
5:30 PM
GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2026 match 30 between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians. While GT will look to extend their winning streak to four games when they take the field, MI will hope to end their four-match losing streak this season. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:30 PM IST