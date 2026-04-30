GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gujarat looking for revenge at home; Toss at 7 PM IST
RCB are also in top form, having secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Gujarat Titans face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30 in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
GT come into this contest with renewed confidence after a convincing eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers made an early impact in the powerplay, putting the opposition under pressure right away. After suffering consecutive defeats to the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans have steadied their campaign and will aim to build on that momentum.
RCB are also in top form, having secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals. A superb new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled Delhi for just 75. With consistent performances, Bengaluru remain strong contenders for the top spot.
In their previous meeting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sai Sudharsan struck a century to guide GT to 205/3. However, RCB chased it down comfortably, powered by Virat Kohli’s 81 and a brisk fifty from Devdutt Padikkal, with Krunal Pandya finishing the job calmly.
IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Playing 11
Gujarat Titans playing 11:Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Player:Rahul Tewatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Impact Player:Jacob Bethell
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The GT vs RCB match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs RCB match.
5:57 PM
GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB ready to regain top spot!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are carrying strong momentum after a commanding nine-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. A lethal new-ball burst from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ripped through Delhi’s batting lineup, restricting them to just 75 runs. With a series of consistent performances, Bengaluru continue to emerge as serious contenders for the top position on the points table.
5:45 PM
GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT back with renewed tempo!
Gujarat Titans enter this match with boosted confidence following a dominant eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers set the tone early with a strong powerplay spell, immediately putting the opposition under pressure. After back-to-back losses against the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans have managed to regain stability in their campaign. They will now look to carry this momentum forward and deliver another strong performance.
5:34 PM
GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT looking for revenge at home!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad tonight. With GT seeking revenge on the night for the previous fixture, it will be interesting to see how they tackle the high flying RCb who are looking to go top of the table again. Toss at 7 PM IST.
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST