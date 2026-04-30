Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

GT vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.

GT vs RCB

GT vs RCB

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Titans take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30 in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
 
GT head into this clash riding high after an emphatic eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers set the tone early with a sharp powerplay spell, putting the opposition under pressure from the start. After back-to-back defeats against the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans appear to have regained momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.
 
RCB, meanwhile, are also coming in with confidence following a crushing nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals. A fiery new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled DC for just 75, setting up a comfortable chase. With consistent performances so far, Bengaluru have emerged as one of the strongest sides this season and could move to the top of the points table with another win.
 
 
The last meeting between these two sides came at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. Sai Sudharsan starred with a brilliant century to power GT to 205/3. However, RCB chased it down with authority, led by a fluent 81 from Virat Kohli and a rapid half-century from Devdutt Padikkal. Despite a few late wickets, Krunal Pandya guided the team home with composure.   
IPL 2026 GT vs RCB broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

Also Read

GT vs RCB live score

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gujarat looking for revenge at home; Toss at 7 PM IST

Riyan Parag fined for vaping incident

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag fined by BCCI after vaping incident vs Punjab Kings

GT vs RCB pitch report

IPL 2026 GT vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

GT vs RCB

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

MI vs SRH

MI vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: SRH win 5 on the trot, beat MI by 6 wickets in high scoring thriller

 
How to Watch GT vs RCB in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 30 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue for the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2026?
The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the GT vs RCB match begin in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between GT and RCB in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the GT vs RCB match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between GT and RCB in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

IPL 2026 points table

IPL 2026 points table: MI, RCB, SRH, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Ryan Rickelton MI vs SRH

IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton slams maiden IPL hundred for Mumbai Indians

GT vs RCB

IPL 2026: GT vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

MI vs SRH

IPL 2026: Why are Mumbai Indians players wearing black armbands vs SRH?

MI vs SRH player battle

IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance