GT vs RCB Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The Gujarat Titans take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30 in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

GT head into this clash riding high after an emphatic eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers set the tone early with a sharp powerplay spell, putting the opposition under pressure from the start. After back-to-back defeats against the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans appear to have regained momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.

RCB, meanwhile, are also coming in with confidence following a crushing nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals. A fiery new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled DC for just 75, setting up a comfortable chase. With consistent performances so far, Bengaluru have emerged as one of the strongest sides this season and could move to the top of the points table with another win.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 GT vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats IPL 2026 GT vs RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet The last meeting between these two sides came at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. Sai Sudharsan starred with a brilliant century to power GT to 205/3. However, RCB chased it down with authority, led by a fluent 81 from Virat Kohli and a rapid half-century from Devdutt Padikkal. Despite a few late wickets, Krunal Pandya guided the team home with composure.

How to Watch GT vs RCB in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 30 (Thursday).

What is the venue for the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2026?

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the GT vs RCB match begin in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between GT and RCB in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the GT vs RCB match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between GT and RCB in India?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.