GT vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
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|IPL 2026 GT vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026? The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026? The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026? The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin? The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India? JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 6:25 PM IST