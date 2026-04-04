GT vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in an eagerly anticipated IPL 2026 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Rajasthan come into the match as slight favourites, largely due to the remarkable form of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Rashid: We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here. Riyan: We are going to be batting first. We got to assess and adapt to different conditions. Hopefully we will put up a good score around 210 and defend it later on. I want it to be a team that plays in all conditions. Two changes. Tushar Deshpande comes in for Brijesh and Shubham Dubey comes in for Bishnoi. The young sensation impressed everyone with a blistering 50 off just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, displaying a fearless style of batting that has quickly made him a fan favourite.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, possess a lethal pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, which will test Sooryavanshi’s skill on what is expected to be a flat, batting-friendly track. Skipper Shubman Gill will need to deploy his bowlers smartly, especially after their previous game in Mullanpur where Siraj bowled only two overs and Prasidh was introduced late.

With a surface that favors strokeplay, the Titans’ top-order, Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, will aim to take the initiative against Rajasthan’s fast duo, Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, from the outset. Fans can look forward to a thrilling contest, with big-hitting and high-quality bowling on display throughout.

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