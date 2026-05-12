GT vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website
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GT, meanwhile, bounced back strongly from a slow start and recently crushed Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided stability at the top, while Jos Buttler adds firepower in the middle order. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan lead a disciplined bowling attack capable of troubling SRH’s aggressive batting line-up. IPL 2026 Match 56, GT vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
|IPL 2026 GT vs SRH broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch GT vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?
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The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 12 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12.
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 on May 12?
The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin on May 12?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:20 PM IST