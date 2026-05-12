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GT vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad through its app and website

GT vs SRH broadcast details

GT vs SRH broadcast details

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

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Second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash today as the race for the playoffs enters its decisive phase. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH and GT all tied on 14 points, net run rate could prove vital, making this contest even more significant.

SRH head into the match with momentum after a dominant 33-run win over Punjab Kings, where they piled up 235/4. Their explosive top order featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen has consistently dismantled bowling attacks, helping the side cross the 200-run mark eight times this season. Pat Cummins’ return has also strengthened their bowling, while Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga has emerged as a key wicket-taker.

 

GT, meanwhile, bounced back strongly from a slow start and recently crushed Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have provided stability at the top, while Jos Buttler adds firepower in the middle order. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan lead a disciplined bowling attack capable of troubling SRH’s aggressive batting line-up.  IPL 2026 Match 56, GT vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11

Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 GT vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch GT vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?

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The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 12 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 on May 12?

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin on May 12?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.

 
 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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