Gujarat Titans management highlight culture and fan bond ahead of IPL 2026

In just four IPL seasons, Gujarat Titans has transformed from a new franchise into one of the league’s most compelling stories. At the grand Season Launch event, Shubharambh 2026, ahead of Tata IPL 2026, the franchise’s leadership, Jinal Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Titans, and Shaan Mehta, Director, Gujarat Titans, shared insights on the team’s journey, culture, and connection with fans.

Building a Legacy Beyond Cricket

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Not just here to participate - Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra “We are a young franchise, but over the last four years, we’ve built a strong legacy. We’ve reached the finals twice and won the IPL in our inaugural season. We see ourselves as a franchise that believes there is much more beyond the game itself. Fans are at the centre of everything we do, and we aim to nurture this legacy and take it to greater heights,” said Jinal Mehta.

Culture as the Core of Success

On the team ethos that drives Gujarat Titans, Shaan Mehta emphasized, “Culture is at the centre of everything we do, regardless of on-field results. If you don’t function as a unit, you cannot be part of a strong team. Ultimately, it’s the people you can rely on, your teammates, coaches, and support staff, who constitute the team that brings success. It has always been about working towards the team’s betterment and not getting carried away by past results. That’s something we will continue as we move forward.”

Responsibility to the State and Fans

Highlighting the importance of representing Gujarat, Jinal Mehta said, “It’s a significant responsibility, and we see ourselves as custodians of it on behalf of our fans. Sport, especially cricket, is like a religion in our country. While winning matters, how we conduct ourselves as a franchise matters just as much. Our coaching staff, management, players, and ownership are all aligned towards this shared purpose.”

Shaan Mehta added, “GT is an emotion, and the fans are at the centre of that. Without them, success would not hold the same meaning. That’s something we want to keep strengthening as we continue this journey.”

Message for Fans

“We want to thank our fans. It is amazing how intense the support for Gujarat Titans has been, not just from fans in Gujarat, but from across India and all over the world. This journey belongs as much to the fans as it does to the team. We want you to enjoy it and continue supporting us as we strive to achieve greater success,” said Jinal Mehta.

Looking ahead to the new season, Shaan Mehta added, “At the very least, fans can expect a never-give-up attitude, and they will certainly be entertained throughout the season. The team will play with intensity, and there will be plenty to look forward to as the season unfolds.”