Hardik Pandya trade talks: Why GT don't want him as captain; What's next?

Hardik Pandya's future in the Indian Premier League has taken another twist, with Gujarat Titans reportedly unwilling to bring their former captain back into the fold ahead of IPL 2027. The five-time champions Mumbai Indians are believed to be exploring a trade for the India all-rounder after his second stint at the franchise failed to produce the desired results.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are among the teams reportedly involved in discussions with Mumbai, although no deal has been finalised. Hardik, meanwhile, is understood to want a leadership role at his next franchise, a condition that has complicated a possible return to Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans say no to Hardik's captaincy demand

Hardik reportedly explored the possibility of returning to Gujarat Titans, the franchise he led to the IPL title in 2022 and the final in 2023.

According to reports, Gujarat were initially open to the idea of bringing the all-rounder back. The franchise also discussed the possibility with current captain Shubman Gill, who was reportedly receptive to Hardik's return.

However, the situation changed once Hardik's reported demand for captaincy became part of the discussions.

A source quoted by The Indian Express said the franchise ultimately decided against the move because it did not want to change its leadership structure.

Gill has since established himself as one of India's leading leaders, captaining the national side in Test cricket and being entrusted with the ODI leadership ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Gujarat are therefore understood to be reluctant to disrupt a leadership setup that has developed around Gill.

Hardik's Mumbai return has not gone to plan

Hardik's future at Mumbai Indians has been under scrutiny since he returned to the franchise ahead of IPL 2024.

His move from Gujarat to Mumbai was one of the biggest stories of the 2024 auction cycle, but his appointment as captain immediately created controversy after Rohit Sharma had led Mumbai for several years.

Hardik's tenure as captain did not deliver the expected results, and he subsequently lost the leadership role to Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina tie the knot after nearly 10 years together With Mumbai now assessing their squad ahead of IPL 2027, reports suggest the franchise is open to trading Hardik if a suitable deal can be negotiated.

Despite reports linking him with a possible move, Hardik's representatives have denied that the player has personally approached Gujarat or any other IPL franchise.

CSK, KKR among teams linked with Hardik

With Mumbai reportedly willing to consider a trade, several franchises could emerge as potential destinations.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have been mentioned among the teams involved in discussions. However, there has been no confirmation of a completed agreement, and Hardik's reported captaincy requirement could significantly influence which franchises are willing to pursue the deal.

How Hardik's IPL value has soared since his debut Hardik Pandya's rise in the IPL has been reflected in his earnings. He began his career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 on ₹10 lakh and stayed at that salary for three seasons before his breakthrough saw his contract jump to ₹11 crore in 2018. He remained with Mumbai at that figure until 2021. For teams already possessing established captains, accommodating Hardik as leader would require a major restructuring of their leadership hierarchy.

Gujarat Titans then signed Hardik for ₹15 crore ahead of their inaugural 2022 season and handed him the captaincy. He led the franchise to the title in its debut campaign and another final in 2023. Hardik returned to Mumbai in 2024 and was retained for ₹16.35 crore in 2026. His salary has therefore risen more than 160 times since his debut.

KKR could emerge as an option

Hardik's captaincy demand could limit his options, with most franchises already having established leaders. Kolkata Knight Riders could be an interesting destination, given their reported need for a captain. Hardik could also fill the lower-order all-rounder role following Andre Russell's IPL retirement. However, any move would depend on Mumbai and KKR agreeing a trade and KKR being willing to hand him the captaincy.

What happens to Suryakumar Yadav?

Hardik may not be the only major Mumbai Indians player whose future is uncertain.

Reports have also suggested that Mumbai could consider trading Suryakumar Yadav after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. The India T20I captain was reportedly unable to replicate his best form during the season and was subsequently left out of India's playing XI.

However, Mumbai are yet to receive an offer they consider attractive enough for the star batter.

If both Hardik and Suryakumar are eventually traded, Mumbai could enter IPL 2027 with a significantly reshaped core.

Gujarat have already moved on

The biggest obstacle to a Hardik-Gujarat reunion appears to be the franchise's confidence in Gill.

Hardik was instrumental in establishing Gujarat as a force in the IPL, leading them to the title in their debut season and then taking them to another final in 2023. His departure for Mumbai marked the end of that first chapter.

Since then, Gill has taken over the captaincy and developed into one of the franchise's central figures.

For Gujarat, therefore, bringing Hardik back only makes sense if the existing leadership structure remains intact. If captaincy is a non-negotiable condition for the all-rounder, a reunion appears unlikely.