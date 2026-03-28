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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Here's how Airtel users can watch live streaming of IPL 2026 for free

Here's how Airtel users can watch live streaming of IPL 2026 for free

Airtel has launched multiple mobile plans, including a free JioHotstar subscription, to help its users enjoy IPL 2026 action without extra cost

IPL 2026 free live streaming

IPL 2026 free live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

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The Indian Premier League returns for its 2026 season with a blockbuster opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
With the tournament set to run over the next two months, fans across the country are gearing up for thrilling clashes on a daily basis.
 
Notably, live streaming of the entire IPL 2026 season will be available on JioHotstar, but fans are facing the dilemma of whether they should buy a subscription plan for the OTT platform or use an alternative method. 
IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
 
Airtel has stepped in to answer that question. The telecom provider is offering select prepaid recharge packs that bundle a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, allowing users to watch IPL matches without paying extra for streaming access.
 
So, if you’re an Airtel subscriber hoping to catch every six, wicket and last-over thriller without stretching your budget, there are easy ways to tune in without buying a standalone plan for the OTT platform.

Airtel recharge plans that with JioHotstar subscription

Airtel has strengthened its content-driven mobile plans in recent years by bundling OTT benefits with them. A free JioHotstar subscription has emerged as a key attraction for Airtel users while choosing their recharge plans, especially during cricket seasons.
 
With cricket fever gripping the country once again with the arrival of IPL 2026, Airtel has aligned several of its prepaid plans to ensure users can stream matches seamlessly without purchasing a separate subscription.
 
This integration makes it easier for cricket fans to stay connected to live action while enjoying the convenience of an all-in-one recharge. 
 
Airtel mobile plans with free JioHotstar access
Plan Type Price (₹) Validity Data Benefits OTT Benefit
Prepaid 449 28 days Up to 4GB/day + 5G JioHotstar (28 days)
Prepaid 549 28 days 3GB/day JioHotstar (3 months)
Prepaid 979 84 days 2GB/day JioHotstar (3 months)
Prepaid 1029 84 days 2GB/day JioHotstar (3 months)
Prepaid 3999 365 days 2.5GB/day JioHotstar (1 year)
Postpaid 449 Monthly 75GB JioHotstar (3 months)
Postpaid 549 Monthly 75GB JioHotstar (1 year)
Postpaid 699 Monthly 75GB + add-on JioHotstar (1 year)
Postpaid 1199 Monthly 100GB+ JioHotstar (1 year)
Broadband 999 Monthly Up to 200 Mbps JioHotstar Unlimited

IPL 2026: Full schedule

Match No Date Day Team 1 Team 2 Venue City Time (IST)
1 Mar 28 2026 Sat RCB SRH M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 7:30 PM
2 Mar 29 2026 Sun MI KKR Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 7:30 PM
3 Mar 30 2026 Mon RR CSK Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
4 Mar 31 2026 Tue PBKS GT Mullanpur Stadium New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
5 Apr 1 2026 Wed LSG DC Ekana Stadium Lucknow 7:30 PM
6 Apr 2 2026 Thu KKR SRH Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
7 Apr 3 2026 Fri CSK PBKS Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
8 Apr 4 2026 Sat DC MI Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 3:30 PM
9 Apr 4 2026 Sat GT RR Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
10 Apr 5 2026 Sun SRH LSG Hyderabad Stadium Hyderabad 3:30 PM
11 Apr 5 2026 Sun RCB CSK M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru 7:30 PM
12 Apr 6 2026 Mon KKR PBKS Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
13 Apr 7 2026 Tue RR MI Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
14 Apr 8 2026 Wed DC GT Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 7:30 PM
15 Apr 9 2026 Thu KKR LSG Eden Gardens Kolkata 7:30 PM
16 Apr 10 2026 Fri RR RCB Barsapara Stadium Guwahati 7:30 PM
17 Apr 11 2026 Sat PBKS SRH Mullanpur New Chandigarh 3:30 PM
18 Apr 11 2026 Sat CSK DC Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
19 Apr 12 2026 Sun LSG GT Ekana Stadium Lucknow 3:30 PM
20 Apr 12 2026 Sun MI RCB Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 7:30 PM
21 Apr 13 2026 Mon SRH RR Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
22 Apr 14 2026 Tue CSK KKR Chepauk Chennai 7:30 PM
23 Apr 15 2026 Wed RCB LSG Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM
24 Apr 16 2026 Thu MI PBKS Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
25 Apr 17 2026 Fri GT KKR Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
26 Apr 18 2026 Sat RCB DC Bengaluru Bengaluru 3:30 PM
27 Apr 18 2026 Sat SRH CSK Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
28 Apr 19 2026 Sun KKR RR Kolkata Kolkata 3:30 PM
29 Apr 19 2026 Sun PBKS LSG Mullanpur New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
30 Apr 20 2026 Mon GT MI Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
31 Apr 21 2026 Tue SRH DC Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
32 Apr 22 2026 Wed LSG RR Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
33 Apr 23 2026 Thu MI CSK Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
34 Apr 24 2026 Fri RCB GT Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM
35 Apr 25 2026 Sat DC PBKS Delhi Delhi 3:30 PM
36 Apr 25 2026 Sat RR SRH Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
37 Apr 26 2026 Sun GT CSK Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 3:30 PM
38 Apr 26 2026 Sun LSG KKR Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
39 Apr 27 2026 Mon DC RCB Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
40 Apr 28 2026 Tue PBKS RR Mullanpur New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
41 Apr 29 2026 Wed MI SRH Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
42 Apr 30 2026 Thu GT RCB Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
43 May 1 2026 Fri RR DC Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
44 May 2 2026 Sat CSK MI Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
45 May 3 2026 Sun SRH KKR Hyderabad Hyderabad 3:30 PM
46 May 3 2026 Sun GT PBKS Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
47 May 4 2026 Mon MI LSG Mumbai Mumbai 7:30 PM
48 May 5 2026 Tue DC CSK Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
49 May 6 2026 Wed SRH PBKS Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
50 May 7 2026 Thu LSG RCB Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
51 May 8 2026 Fri DC KKR Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
52 May 9 2026 Sat RR GT Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
53 May 10 2026 Sun CSK LSG Chennai Chennai 3:30 PM
54 May 10 2026 Sun RCB MI Raipur Raipur 7:30 PM
55 May 11 2026 Mon PBKS DC Dharamsala Dharamsala 7:30 PM
56 May 12 2026 Tue GT SRH Ahmedabad Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
57 May 13 2026 Wed RCB KKR Raipur Raipur 7:30 PM
58 May 14 2026 Thu PBKS MI Dharamsala Dharamsala 7:30 PM
59 May 15 2026 Fri LSG CSK Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
60 May 16 2026 Sat KKR GT Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
61 May 17 2026 Sun PBKS RCB Dharamsala Dharamsala 3:30 PM
62 May 17 2026 Sun DC RR Delhi Delhi 7:30 PM
63 May 18 2026 Mon CSK SRH Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
64 May 19 2026 Tue RR LSG Jaipur Jaipur 7:30 PM
65 May 20 2026 Wed KKR MI Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
66 May 21 2026 Thu CSK GT Chennai Chennai 7:30 PM
67 May 22 2026 Fri SRH RCB Hyderabad Hyderabad 7:30 PM
68 May 23 2026 Sat LSG PBKS Lucknow Lucknow 7:30 PM
69 May 24 2026 Sun MI RR Mumbai Mumbai 3:30 PM
70 May 24 2026 Sun KKR DC Kolkata Kolkata 7:30 PM
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Hotstar Airtel recharge pack Airtel Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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