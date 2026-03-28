Here's how Airtel users can watch live streaming of IPL 2026 for free

The Indian Premier League returns for its 2026 season with a blockbuster opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the tournament set to run over the next two months, fans across the country are gearing up for thrilling clashes on a daily basis.

IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Notably, live streaming of the entire IPL 2026 season will be available on JioHotstar, but fans are facing the dilemma of whether they should buy a subscription plan for the OTT platform or use an alternative method.

Airtel has stepped in to answer that question. The telecom provider is offering select prepaid recharge packs that bundle a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, allowing users to watch IPL matches without paying extra for streaming access.

So, if you’re an Airtel subscriber hoping to catch every six, wicket and last-over thriller without stretching your budget, there are easy ways to tune in without buying a standalone plan for the OTT platform.

Airtel recharge plans that with JioHotstar subscription

Airtel has strengthened its content-driven mobile plans in recent years by bundling OTT benefits with them. A free JioHotstar subscription has emerged as a key attraction for Airtel users while choosing their recharge plans, especially during cricket seasons.

With cricket fever gripping the country once again with the arrival of IPL 2026, Airtel has aligned several of its prepaid plans to ensure users can stream matches seamlessly without purchasing a separate subscription.

ALSO READ: Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2026 for free on JioHotstar This integration makes it easier for cricket fans to stay connected to live action while enjoying the convenience of an all-in-one recharge.

Airtel mobile plans with free JioHotstar access Plan Type Price (₹) Validity Data Benefits OTT Benefit Prepaid 449 28 days Up to 4GB/day + 5G JioHotstar (28 days) Prepaid 549 28 days 3GB/day JioHotstar (3 months) Prepaid 979 84 days 2GB/day JioHotstar (3 months) Prepaid 1029 84 days 2GB/day JioHotstar (3 months) Prepaid 3999 365 days 2.5GB/day JioHotstar (1 year) Postpaid 449 Monthly 75GB JioHotstar (3 months) Postpaid 549 Monthly 75GB JioHotstar (1 year) Postpaid 699 Monthly 75GB + add-on JioHotstar (1 year) Postpaid 1199 Monthly 100GB+ JioHotstar (1 year) Broadband 999 Monthly Up to 200 Mbps JioHotstar Unlimited

IPL 2026: Full schedule