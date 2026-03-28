Here's how Airtel users can watch live streaming of IPL 2026 for free
Airtel has launched multiple mobile plans, including a free JioHotstar subscription, to help its users enjoy IPL 2026 action without extra cost
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The Indian Premier League returns for its 2026 season with a blockbuster opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With the tournament set to run over the next two months, fans across the country are gearing up for thrilling clashes on a daily basis.
Notably, live streaming of the entire IPL 2026 season will be available on JioHotstar, but fans are facing the dilemma of whether they should buy a subscription plan for the OTT platform or use an alternative method.
IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Airtel has stepped in to answer that question. The telecom provider is offering select prepaid recharge packs that bundle a complimentary JioHotstar subscription, allowing users to watch IPL matches without paying extra for streaming access.
So, if you’re an Airtel subscriber hoping to catch every six, wicket and last-over thriller without stretching your budget, there are easy ways to tune in without buying a standalone plan for the OTT platform.
Airtel recharge plans that with JioHotstar subscription
Airtel has strengthened its content-driven mobile plans in recent years by bundling OTT benefits with them. A free JioHotstar subscription has emerged as a key attraction for Airtel users while choosing their recharge plans, especially during cricket seasons.
With cricket fever gripping the country once again with the arrival of IPL 2026, Airtel has aligned several of its prepaid plans to ensure users can stream matches seamlessly without purchasing a separate subscription.
This integration makes it easier for cricket fans to stay connected to live action while enjoying the convenience of an all-in-one recharge.
|Airtel mobile plans with free JioHotstar access
|Plan Type
|Price (₹)
|Validity
|Data Benefits
|OTT Benefit
|Prepaid
|449
|28 days
|Up to 4GB/day + 5G
|JioHotstar (28 days)
|Prepaid
|549
|28 days
|3GB/day
|JioHotstar (3 months)
|Prepaid
|979
|84 days
|2GB/day
|JioHotstar (3 months)
|Prepaid
|1029
|84 days
|2GB/day
|JioHotstar (3 months)
|Prepaid
|3999
|365 days
|2.5GB/day
|JioHotstar (1 year)
|Postpaid
|449
|Monthly
|75GB
|JioHotstar (3 months)
|Postpaid
|549
|Monthly
|75GB
|JioHotstar (1 year)
|Postpaid
|699
|Monthly
|75GB + add-on
|JioHotstar (1 year)
|Postpaid
|1199
|Monthly
|100GB+
|JioHotstar (1 year)
|Broadband
|999
|Monthly
|Up to 200 Mbps
|JioHotstar Unlimited
IPL 2026: Full schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|City
|Time (IST)
|1
|Mar 28 2026
|Sat
|RCB
|SRH
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|2
|Mar 29 2026
|Sun
|MI
|KKR
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|3
|Mar 30 2026
|Mon
|RR
|CSK
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|4
|Mar 31 2026
|Tue
|PBKS
|GT
|Mullanpur Stadium
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|5
|Apr 1 2026
|Wed
|LSG
|DC
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|6
|Apr 2 2026
|Thu
|KKR
|SRH
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|7
|Apr 3 2026
|Fri
|CSK
|PBKS
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|8
|Apr 4 2026
|Sat
|DC
|MI
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|9
|Apr 4 2026
|Sat
|GT
|RR
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|10
|Apr 5 2026
|Sun
|SRH
|LSG
|Hyderabad Stadium
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|11
|Apr 5 2026
|Sun
|RCB
|CSK
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|12
|Apr 6 2026
|Mon
|KKR
|PBKS
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|13
|Apr 7 2026
|Tue
|RR
|MI
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|14
|Apr 8 2026
|Wed
|DC
|GT
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|15
|Apr 9 2026
|Thu
|KKR
|LSG
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|16
|Apr 10 2026
|Fri
|RR
|RCB
|Barsapara Stadium
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|17
|Apr 11 2026
|Sat
|PBKS
|SRH
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|3:30 PM
|18
|Apr 11 2026
|Sat
|CSK
|DC
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|19
|Apr 12 2026
|Sun
|LSG
|GT
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|3:30 PM
|20
|Apr 12 2026
|Sun
|MI
|RCB
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|21
|Apr 13 2026
|Mon
|SRH
|RR
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|22
|Apr 14 2026
|Tue
|CSK
|KKR
|Chepauk
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|23
|Apr 15 2026
|Wed
|RCB
|LSG
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|24
|Apr 16 2026
|Thu
|MI
|PBKS
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|25
|Apr 17 2026
|Fri
|GT
|KKR
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|26
|Apr 18 2026
|Sat
|RCB
|DC
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|3:30 PM
|27
|Apr 18 2026
|Sat
|SRH
|CSK
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|28
|Apr 19 2026
|Sun
|KKR
|RR
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|3:30 PM
|29
|Apr 19 2026
|Sun
|PBKS
|LSG
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|30
|Apr 20 2026
|Mon
|GT
|MI
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|31
|Apr 21 2026
|Tue
|SRH
|DC
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|32
|Apr 22 2026
|Wed
|LSG
|RR
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|33
|Apr 23 2026
|Thu
|MI
|CSK
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|34
|Apr 24 2026
|Fri
|RCB
|GT
|Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|35
|Apr 25 2026
|Sat
|DC
|PBKS
|Delhi
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|36
|Apr 25 2026
|Sat
|RR
|SRH
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|37
|Apr 26 2026
|Sun
|GT
|CSK
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|3:30 PM
|38
|Apr 26 2026
|Sun
|LSG
|KKR
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|39
|Apr 27 2026
|Mon
|DC
|RCB
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|40
|Apr 28 2026
|Tue
|PBKS
|RR
|Mullanpur
|New Chandigarh
|7:30 PM
|41
|Apr 29 2026
|Wed
|MI
|SRH
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|42
|Apr 30 2026
|Thu
|GT
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|43
|May 1 2026
|Fri
|RR
|DC
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|44
|May 2 2026
|Sat
|CSK
|MI
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|45
|May 3 2026
|Sun
|SRH
|KKR
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|46
|May 3 2026
|Sun
|GT
|PBKS
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|47
|May 4 2026
|Mon
|MI
|LSG
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|48
|May 5 2026
|Tue
|DC
|CSK
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|49
|May 6 2026
|Wed
|SRH
|PBKS
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|50
|May 7 2026
|Thu
|LSG
|RCB
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|51
|May 8 2026
|Fri
|DC
|KKR
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|52
|May 9 2026
|Sat
|RR
|GT
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|53
|May 10 2026
|Sun
|CSK
|LSG
|Chennai
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|54
|May 10 2026
|Sun
|RCB
|MI
|Raipur
|Raipur
|7:30 PM
|55
|May 11 2026
|Mon
|PBKS
|DC
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|56
|May 12 2026
|Tue
|GT
|SRH
|Ahmedabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|57
|May 13 2026
|Wed
|RCB
|KKR
|Raipur
|Raipur
|7:30 PM
|58
|May 14 2026
|Thu
|PBKS
|MI
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|7:30 PM
|59
|May 15 2026
|Fri
|LSG
|CSK
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|60
|May 16 2026
|Sat
|KKR
|GT
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|61
|May 17 2026
|Sun
|PBKS
|RCB
|Dharamsala
|Dharamsala
|3:30 PM
|62
|May 17 2026
|Sun
|DC
|RR
|Delhi
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|63
|May 18 2026
|Mon
|CSK
|SRH
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|64
|May 19 2026
|Tue
|RR
|LSG
|Jaipur
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|65
|May 20 2026
|Wed
|KKR
|MI
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|66
|May 21 2026
|Thu
|CSK
|GT
|Chennai
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|67
|May 22 2026
|Fri
|SRH
|RCB
|Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|68
|May 23 2026
|Sat
|LSG
|PBKS
|Lucknow
|Lucknow
|7:30 PM
|69
|May 24 2026
|Sun
|MI
|RR
|Mumbai
|Mumbai
|3:30 PM
|70
|May 24 2026
|Sun
|KKR
|DC
|Kolkata
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 7:54 PM IST